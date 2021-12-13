Mother's struggle to leave estate continues after spate of crime

Victory Homes managing director Adrian Barber says is working hard to move a family hit by anti-social behaviour - Credit: Archant/Victory Homes

A mother trying to escape a neighbourhood blighted by yobs is still battling for a move.

Shona Kelly lives in Scott Close on the Sprowston Manor Park estate with her six-year-old daughter.

The 34-year-old has been in talks with housing association Victory Homes to leave the estate due to a spate of anti-social behaviour which she says is deeply affecting her child.

This included the girl's doll being ripped apart with knives after she had left it on the doorstep.

The Annabell Doll belonging to Shonakelly Bridge's daughter which was stabbed and ripped apart - Credit: Contributed

Miss Kelly said: "The housing association has decided to move me but apparently they have nowhere close to move me to.

"I’m hoping they decide to move me to Rackheath so I can keep my daughter at the school nearby.

"The anti-social behaviour is still going on and my daughter is still scared and getting woken up at night."

Miss Kelly's daughter has been having weekly therapy sessions at her primary school due to the anxiety caused by the spate of anti-social behaviour in the area.

Their home in Scott Close was pelted with eggs over the Halloween weekend after a number of others in the estate had corn on the cob missiles hurled at their windows and front doors.

Miss Kelly's housing association, which is based in North Walsham, has confirmed it has not been able to find a suitable property for the mother to move into yet.

Adrian Barber, managing director of Victory Homes, said: “We understand that this must be a difficult time for Miss Kelly and we’re supporting her wherever we can.

Adrian Barber, managing director of Victory Homes - Credit: Victory Homes

"Unfortunately, we do not currently have any homes available in her preferred area and have encouraged Miss Kelly to continue to bid on properties via her local authority.

"We will continue to support Miss Kelly and her family and work with other agencies to address anti-social behaviour in the community.”

Jonathan Taylor, chief executive officer of the Sapientia Education Trust, which White House Farm School in the estate is part of, said the school works with a range of external agencies to support and safeguard pupils in Manor Park.