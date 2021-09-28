Cob yobs launch crops at homes in bizarre attack

Published: 6:00 AM September 28, 2021

A gang of thugs launched scores of veggies at homes after apparently nicking them from a nearby field.

Neighbours were left shocked after being awoken by loud thuds as corn on the cob missiles slammed into doors and windows.

And police are taking the bizarre attack seriously with extra patrols targeting the area in a bid to snatch the cob yobbos.

The attacks happened on Friday and Saturday night in the new Manor Park housing estate in Sprowston.

People living in Atlantic Way and Mallard Way witnessed as many as 10 youngsters on bikes hurling the veg at apparently random homes.

And the splatter marks could still be seen on the front of the homes last night.

Ollie Starbuck, who lives in Mallard Way with his baby girl, said he noticed a corn on the front of his house on Sunday morning and was relieved to find out the cob had not hit his windows.

Mr Starbuck said: "I heard there were 10 kids on bikes and they had broken one lady's window.

"There have been a few things in this estate recently. There always seems to be something going on at Manor Park.

"It's a nice place to live but there has been a real spike in anti-social-behaviour."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said officers have been made aware of the numerous reports over the weekend.

The local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area in response.

Pensioner Marion Lamb, whose house was targeted said: "We just arrived home from holiday on Saturday to see this huge mess on our lounge window.

"I can only imagine what a shock that loud thud would be when young children are present."

A woman who lives in Atlantic Way who did not wish to be named, her house was targeted on Friday night and then also on Saturday.

She said: "I have got CCTV at my home but unfortunately it did not pick it up. It was a mess.

"My next door neighbour said her children heard a loud bang and were quite distressed.

"The crops have started to grow and there is so much corn in the field so the kids clearly think its's funny to pick them up and throw them."

What has the town council said?

Sprowston town clerk Guy Ranaweera described the corn attacks as "truly disgraceful behaviour".

He encouraged those affected to report damage and antisocial behaviour to the police on 101 unless it is an emergency which requires a 999 call.

Mr Ranaweera added: "I will also be keeping in touch with the local policing team about this issue."

Town councillor Bill Couzens said he heard half a dozen reports of houses being hit by the crop in the estate.

He added: "The actual core of the corn on the cob is really quite hard so it can't have been very nice at all.

"It seems to be just that area which is affected with the properties overlooking Atlantic Way and the fields."

Anyone with information should call 101 using the reference number 36/71343/21.