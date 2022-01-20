Burglars smash way into Patisserie Valerie and nab cash

Staff at a posh city coffee shop were aghast to find out there had been another overnight break-in just over a year since the last one.

Police forensic services could be seen at Patisserie Valerie, in Davey Place, on Thursday morning following the burglary.

Yobs smashed through a back door at the building and attempted to steal cash from the shop.

It is not known how much has been taken at this stage but staff found damage to the bottom of a door when turning up for work.

Patisserie Valerie was closed on Thursday following a burglary - Credit: David Cross

Kitchen manager Jack Wilks said: "I was the first one in this morning and realised someone had forced entry through the back door.

"It is not exactly like businesses are making a fortune at the moment so you are not going to get millions of pounds when you break-in during January."

A forensic services van outside the Patisserie Valerie in Davey Place - Credit: Ben Hardy

And it is only 13 months since the last burglary taking place in December 2020.

Mr Wilks said: "It has become a regular occurrence. It is not the first time and it probably won't be the last."

Other businesses in the city centre have recently suffered from burglaries with The Red Lion pub in Bishopgate, The Begal Spice in St Benedict's Street, and Figbar and Salt all targeted over the Christmas period.

Burglars also used an axe to break into the Field's News and Convenience store, in London Street, in November before making off with £10,000 worth of goods.

Patisserie Valerie will fully reopen on Friday after staying closed on Thursday.

Patisserie Valerie in Norwich city centre - Credit: David Cross

Mr Wilks added: "We are looking at the CCTV and surrounding areas at the moment. It looks like they just went for money.

"We have not got bookings but is going to be a lot of custom lost from being closed so we will lose out on a lot of money."

A police van outside Patisserie Valerie on Thursday morning - Credit: David Cross

It is understood those responsible for the break-in left gloves in the building but their faces are unable to be identified in camera footage.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating a burglary at a business premise in Davey Place, Norwich. The incident happened sometime between approximately 5pm on Wednesday 19 January and 7.45am on Thursday 20 January. Enquiries are ongoing."