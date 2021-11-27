'It was a shock' - Burglars raid newsagent after smashing window with axe

Police were called to the Field's newsagents in London Street on Friday morning - Credit: David Cross

Burglars used an axe to break into a Norwich newsagent with staff estimating £10,000 worth of goods being taken.

A window at the Field's News and Convenience store in London Street remained boarded up on Saturday morning after police were called around 6.20am on Friday.

Norfolk Police said suspects forced entry by smashing a window before stealing cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones.

Mannan Mohammad, 23, who works at the newsagents, was met by the sight of police as he arrived at the premises at 8am on Friday.

He said: "It was a shock. I have been here since last January and this is the worst incident I have ever seen.

"It does make me feel unsafe. If someone tried to rob the store, what can I do if they have a weapon? I can't do anything."

Police enquiries are ongoing into the burglary, and Mr Mohammad said the suspects left an axe in the shop which officers have taken for fingerprints.

CCTV footage is also being used after cameras inside the shop picked up the incident.

Mr Mohammad added: "They took lots of things. We had just had a £7,000 delivery of cigarettes and tobacco the day before and they took the lot of it.

"The total cost was probably £10,000 with alcohol and wines as well. The safe is locked and they did not take it."

After arriving at the police scene on Friday, Mr Mohammad immediately phoned his boss, who was sleeping at the time, but arrived at the shop within 30 minutes.

The business reopened at 11.30am on Friday, and the owner is in the process of arranging for the window to be repaired.

Forensic services and a police van could be seen outside the shop on Friday morning, as well as shards of glass on the floor below the damaged window.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers were called to a business premise in London Street in Norwich at approximately 6.20am on Friday, November 26 following reports of a burglary.

"Suspects have forced entry by smashing a window and stole cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones."