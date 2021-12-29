TVs, cash and booze stolen as police link fourth Christmas raid in city

A fourth city centre restaurant was raided over the Christmas period after thieves broke in through a window in the toilets.

Police are investigating a burglary at Bengal Spice, in St Benedicts Street, which is thought to have happened between 1am on Boxing Day and 3am on Monday, December 27.

Two televisions were stolen from the Indian restaurant, in addition to £40 from the till and multiple bottles of liquor.

The yobs also attempted to steal a £500 glass table from downstairs which has been left badly damaged after they were unable to lift it.

It comes as The Red Lion in Bishopgate, as well as Figbar and Salt, which are next door to each other in the Lanes' St John Maddermarket, were also targeted between 10.30pm on Christmas Day and 11.30am on Boxing Day.

Rowshonara Rahman, whose brother owns Bengal Spice, said: "Why would people do this when business has already been bad from Covid? This is an extra cost and customers are coming in noticing things are different.

"We are in shock. My father is a chef at the restaurant as well as a heart surgeon. He is having sleepless nights and is extremely anxious. We are all feeling worried."

Jaime Garbutt, owner of Figbar and Salt, has spoken of his frustrations following a break-in at his two restaurants - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers believe the incidents are linked and enquiries, including forensic and CCTV work, continues."

Miss Rahman said her family has noticed Netflix and YouTube IP addresses from the Southend and London area using their account following the televisions being stolen.

The suspects broke the glass of the toilets and pulled the entire frame out of the wall to get into the building.

Miss Rahman said this has left a lot of damage to the wall.

The family were contacted about the burglary by a family friend, who had been given a key to the building, at 4am on Monday as they returned home from seeing relatives in London.

They then met police at the restaurant later that morning.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the police quoting incident number 36/95606/21.