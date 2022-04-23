Paint thrown on pavement as mum fed up with anti-social behaviour in estate
- Credit: Ben Hardy/Victory Homes
A Sprowston mum remains desperate to move away from an estate due to persistent anti-social behaviour which has recently included paint being splattered on the pavement near her home.
Shona Kelly, 34, of Scott Close in the Manor Park estate, is imploring housing provider Victory Homes and Broadland District Council to help her move to a more peaceful area.
She said her six-year-old daughter is scared living in the estate having previously seen her doll stabbed several times with a knife after it was left on the doorstep.
And the anti-social behaviour has continued in recent weeks with a tin of paint being emptied on the pavement near the Overstrand Way roundabout adjacent to Scott Close.
Ms Kelly said: "It's made the pavement look really scruffy. The people who did it are really naughty and they trash the place.
"My little girl gets picked on and this is why I want to get out so bad. My daughter is so scared living here."
The Victory Homes tenant was led to believe she would be moved this month with hopes of relocating to Rackheath.
Adrian Barber, managing director of Victory Homes, has previously said they are supporting Ms Kelly wherever they can.
He said: "We will continue to support Ms Kelly and her family, and work with other agencies, to address anti-social behaviour in the community.”
A spokeswoman for Broadland District Council said the tenant has already chose to decline an alternative property.
She added: "We are aware of this tenant’s concerns and are working towards a resolution in partnership with Victory Housing.
"Whilst we appreciate it is challenging for those experiencing ASB there is specific legislation and procedures which must be adhered to in ASB cases that require co-operation from the tenant."
A 75-year-old woman living in Scott Close, who did not wish to be named, picked up the paint tin and put it in the bin after becoming frustrated that no one had cleared it up.
She said: "How someone could not pick the tin up themselves I do not know. It was disturbing me that much that I went and cleared it myself in the end."
Those living in the estate have previously had corn on the cobs and eggs lobbed at their homes.