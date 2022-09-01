Road closures and restrictions you should know ahead of Sundown Festival

Campers arriving at the Norfolk Showground for the Sundown Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With thousands gearing up for a weekend of music and partying at this year's Sundown Festival, it may be useful to know what road closures and restrictions will be in place.

The festival is taking place at the Norfolk Showground in New Costessey from Friday, September 2, to Sunday, September 4.

The campsite opens on Friday at 12noon and closes on Monday at 12noon, with performances ending on Sunday night.

During the festival, drivers will be temporarily banned from using part of the A1074 at the west side of the entrance to the Norfolk Showground.

There will also be closures on Dunham Road and Dereham Road.

The closures will be in place from Friday, September 2, to Monday, September 5.

Restrictions will also be in place around the showground which will prevent drivers from stopping on certain roads.

They are as follows:

From the end of the A47 slip road northbound along the Dereham Road to the junction with the Easton roundabout in both directions.

From the Longwater roundabout junction with the A47 southbound along Long Lane to the entrance to the Park and Ride in both directions.

From the end of the A47 slip road southbound in an easterly direction from the junction with Dereham Road to Long Lane in both directions.

Dereham Road from the junction with Britannia Way to the junction with Longwater Roundabout in both directions.

From the Easton roundabout junction with the A47 and Dereham Road, to the junction with Longwater roundabout in both directions.

From Dereham Road West at the junction with Brittania Way to the Longwater roundabout on both sides of the road.

The Dereham Road closures - including the surrounding restrictions - will be in place from Friday until 1am Saturday.

Vehicles will also be prohibited on those roads from 8pm until 1am on both Saturday and Sunday.

The road closures and other restrictions will also be in place from 6am on Monday as festival-goers make their way home.