Talks on moving homeless group from shop entrance this week

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2022
Police have been monitoring the situation in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff of Norwich Yoga Central  

Police have been monitoring the situation in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff of Norwich Yoga Central - Credit: David Cross/Tess Bickerstaff

Frustrated business owners are hoping a group of homeless people who have set up possessions in a vacant shop doorway will be moved on as soon as this week.

It is understood the owner of the former Shoe Zone building in Orford Place in the city centre is looking to seal off the doorway entrance. 

This would lead to the homeless people being moved on having previously been instructed to leave 31 Gentleman's Walk by the city council.

Homeless people have set up possessions outside the former Shoe Zone store in Orford Place 

Homeless people have set up possessions outside the former Shoe Zone store in Orford Place - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police have been monitoring activity at the site for the past week. 

A police cordon in place in Orford Place on the evening of Friday, September 23

A police cordon in place in Orford Place on the evening of Friday, September 23 - Credit: Tess Bickerstaff

Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central in Orford Place, previously warned she had lost a significant amount of trade because of the encampment. 

Following the news that the door will be blocked off and the group moved on, she added: "Hopefully this week we will see movement with them because a lot of the traders have lost financial business and have been intimidated by them."

Tess Bickerstaff, a yoga instructor for Norwich Yoga Central 

Tess Bickerstaff, a yoga instructor for Norwich Yoga Central - Credit: Contributed

The yoga instructor has been told bosses of the property opposite that they are looking to move on the homeless people by Wednesday.

Four police officers on bicycles were at the scene around 11am on Tuesday but there were no homeless people around at that time.

There were police officers on bikes in Orford Place on Tuesday morning 

There were police officers on bikes in Orford Place on Tuesday morning - Credit: Ben Hardy

It is understood the city council previously offered the homeless group accommodation.

Inspector Graham Dalton said: "Norfolk Constabulary have been working with a number of support agencies to provide care and assist with accommodation for the group of people presenting as street homeless in the city centre.

"Police have continued to receive numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour in various locations around the city centre and have been working with building owners to make safe some areas.

"One such measure is to provide boarding across shop fronts.”

Inspector Graham Dalton. Photo: Lenore Everson/Norfolk Constabulary

Inspector Graham Dalton - Credit: Lenore Everson

Helen Baldry, who works for St Martins Housing Trust - a homeless charity based in Norwich - said: "We will continue to offer support, housing and advice to anybody who is sleeping rough, no matter where they are.

"Sometimes people do not engage with the support offered, and this is a matter of choice, but the Pathways service will continue to offer their services and work alongside other agencies to tailor their involvement as much as possible.”

The owner of 2 Orford Place where the homeless possessions are located is stated as Orford House Developments on the Land Registry.

A man was arrested in Orford Place on Sunday, October 9

Police in Orford Place on Sunday, October 9 - Credit: David Cross

