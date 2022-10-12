Talks on moving homeless group from shop entrance this week
- Credit: David Cross/Tess Bickerstaff
Frustrated business owners are hoping a group of homeless people who have set up possessions in a vacant shop doorway will be moved on as soon as this week.
It is understood the owner of the former Shoe Zone building in Orford Place in the city centre is looking to seal off the doorway entrance.
This would lead to the homeless people being moved on having previously been instructed to leave 31 Gentleman's Walk by the city council.
Police have been monitoring activity at the site for the past week.
Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central in Orford Place, previously warned she had lost a significant amount of trade because of the encampment.
Following the news that the door will be blocked off and the group moved on, she added: "Hopefully this week we will see movement with them because a lot of the traders have lost financial business and have been intimidated by them."
The yoga instructor has been told bosses of the property opposite that they are looking to move on the homeless people by Wednesday.
Four police officers on bicycles were at the scene around 11am on Tuesday but there were no homeless people around at that time.
It is understood the city council previously offered the homeless group accommodation.
Inspector Graham Dalton said: "Norfolk Constabulary have been working with a number of support agencies to provide care and assist with accommodation for the group of people presenting as street homeless in the city centre.
"Police have continued to receive numerous complaints of anti-social behaviour in various locations around the city centre and have been working with building owners to make safe some areas.
"One such measure is to provide boarding across shop fronts.”
Helen Baldry, who works for St Martins Housing Trust - a homeless charity based in Norwich - said: "We will continue to offer support, housing and advice to anybody who is sleeping rough, no matter where they are.
"Sometimes people do not engage with the support offered, and this is a matter of choice, but the Pathways service will continue to offer their services and work alongside other agencies to tailor their involvement as much as possible.”
The owner of 2 Orford Place where the homeless possessions are located is stated as Orford House Developments on the Land Registry.