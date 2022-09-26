Tents pitched in shop doorway after council move on homeless people

Personal items and tents have now been set up outside a vacant city shop after a group of homeless people were moved on by the council.

Norwich City Council issued a notice to occupiers who had moved their possessions outside 31 Gentleman's Walk on Tuesday, September 6.

This notice instructed the homeless people to leave the land by noon the following day.

Homeless people have set up in Orford Place having been moved from Gentleman's Walk by the city council - Credit: Ben Hardy

And now the homeless people - who are believed to have previously been offered accommodation in the city - have set up outside the former Shoezone store in Orford Place.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive of the St Martins homeless service, said: "Our Pathways team engage daily with everyone on the streets.

Dr Jan Sheldon, chief executive at St Martins - Credit: David Cullingford

"We make every effort to get people into our emergency accommodation and assessment unit as soon as we have the space to do so providing they are willing to accept this offer."

The homeless people are offering items for free outside their tents and are accepting donations.