Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre

A yoga instructor has bemoaned losing half of her customers as a result of homeless disorder in the city centre.

Tents have been pitched in the doorway of the former Shoezone store in Orford Place after a group of homeless people were moved on from 31 Gentleman's Walk by the city council.

The street has since been cordoned off by police on two occasions since last Friday after altercations.

Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central in Orford Place, said her more elderly customers have stopped attending evening classes due to fears over the disruption in the street.

She said: "A lot of people won't come down because of these groups outside my front door.

"There has been drug dealing, defecating and using the doorway as a toilet and they are spreading into the pathway.

"It is becoming a joke. I am a female businessowner who has to walk into that place at 9pm and I do not feel safe.

"I am starting to worry about it."

The yoga instructor has seen her class sizes reduced from around 12 to six over the past week having opened the new studio in August last year.

It is understood the homeless people had previously been offered accommodation in the city.

Police were called to reports of a fight between two men in Orford Place around 5.15pm on Saturday, September 24 which left a man in his 40s requiring hospital treatment.

And Ms Bickerstaff also says there was a serious assault in the street between 7pm and 8pm on Friday, September 23 although this has not been confirmed by police.

Dominic Sands, a staff member at Time2Vape in Orford Place, said he saw one man unconscious in the street around 5.10pm last Saturday who was stretched on to an ambulance.

He added: "I have seen police talking to people in the street but it has not affected us too badly here."

Aliona Khan, who works at I Vape in Haymarket said staff allowed the homeless people to charge their phones inside the shop on one occasion but not when they kept coming back.

St Martins homeless service has said it has Pathways teams engaging with everyone on the streets on a daily basis who make every effort to get people into emergency accommodation.