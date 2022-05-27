Parents 'terrified' after THIRD run-in with cars driving on pavement

Cars parked on the pavement along Middletons Lane, Hellesdon. Inset, Paul Rogers, Allana Amos and their eight-year-old daughter Amelia - Credit: Paul Rogers

A shaken couple believe it is only a matter of time before drivers parking on pavements in a city street knock someone over.

Allana Amos was picking up her daughter Amelia, eight, from Kinsale Junior School at around 3.30pm on Thursday, May 26.

The 31-year-old mum, of Fastolf Close, was walking with Amelia when a car, parked on a grass verge on the far side of the walkway, crossed the pavement to re-join Middletons Lane in front of them.

Allana Amos and Paul Rogers with their daughter Amelia - Credit: Paul Rogers

"I pushed Amelia out the way and hit the bonnet of the car to make him stop because he wasn't looking," she said.

"It was like it happened in slow motion.

"I thought 'Oh my god, this is going to kill her.'

"She would've been underneath that car had I not done something.

Cars park on the pavement and grass verge along Middletons Lane at school pick up and drop off time - Credit: Paul Rogers

"It was terrifying."

Partner Paul Rogers, 38, added that this is not the first time the family has had a run-in with rogue drivers - but the third.

"This has been an ongoing issue for years," he said.

"As a human being I have to do something to safeguard children.

"There had been a similar issue of cars blocking the pavement near Firside School and there are now posts in place and a zebra crossing.

"It's not against the law to park on the verge or pavement. But it is against the law to drive on the pavement.

A car parked on the grass verge in Middletons Lane, Hellesdon - Credit: Paul Rogers

"If you're going from a grass verge over a pavement to get back on to the road that is against the law."

Ms Amos added: "Parking at school times is mayhem.

"It could've been so much worse, that's what keeps going through my mind. I can't sleep purely because I'm constantly thinking 'what if'."

Mr Rogers continued: "People's parking is putting lives in danger."

Hellesdon South East councillor Sue Prutton said that inconsiderate parking is "an object of great concern".

"Middletons Lane has been used as a cut-through, especially since Sweet Briar Road was closed," she added.

Sue Prutton, Conservative district councillor for Hellesdon - Credit: Submitted

"The reopening will relieve a lot of pressure.

"The schools put a tremendous amount of pressure on that road. It is to be hoped that nothing serious happens up there."