Sweet Briar Road to reopen TODAY

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:56 AM May 27, 2022
The ongoing closure of Sweet Briar Road in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan

The ongoing closure of Sweet Briar Road in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

After 99 days of traffic chaos, Norwich's Sweet Briar Road is finally set to reopen later today.

The normally bustling section of the city ring road has been shut since a water main burst under the road on February 17.

Sweet Briar Road's closure has caused problems across the wider Norwich area, with traffic diversions impacting schools, businesses and neighbourhoods nearby.

Announcing the road's delayed reopening, an Anglian Water spokeswoman said: "Our teams are working hard to finalise repairs to Sweet Briar Road in Norwich, following a burst main earlier in the year.

"This has been a very complex repair due to the added complication of the bridge and embankment repairs, and we’ve been working with Norfolk Highways to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"Our engineers will be removing the traffic management today and we expect to reopen the road by 5pm this evening."

