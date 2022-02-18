Delays as city road remains closed after bridge partially collapses

Video

A busy road in Norwich remains closed today after a bridge partially collapsed.

Sweet Briar Road is closed in both directions between the A1074 Dereham Road and Hellesdon Hall Road.

Parts of the pavement along the road, which runs over the footpath in Marriot's Way, have fallen through.

Sweet Briar Road was also flooded yesterday [Thursday, February 17] due to a burst water main on Marriott's Way.

Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweet Briar Road. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

But the exact cause of the bridge collapse is still unconfirmed.

The road closure is causing heavy traffic in the area this morning.

Diversions are in place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.