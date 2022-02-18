News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Delays as city road remains closed after bridge partially collapses

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:27 AM February 18, 2022
Police at the site of the burst water main at the bridge over Marriotts Way on Sweetbriar Road. Pict

Sweet Briar Road remains closed after a bridge partially collapsed. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A busy road in Norwich remains closed today after a bridge partially collapsed

Sweet Briar Road is closed in both directions between the A1074 Dereham Road and Hellesdon Hall Road. 

Parts of the pavement along the road, which runs over the footpath in Marriot's Way, have fallen through. 

Sweet Briar Road was also flooded yesterday [Thursday, February 17] due to a burst water main on Marriott's Way. 

Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweetbriar Road because of a burst water main.

Traffic chaos on Dereham Road due to the closure of Sweet Briar Road. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

But the exact cause of the bridge collapse is still unconfirmed. 

The road closure is causing heavy traffic in the area this morning. 

Diversions are in place. 

