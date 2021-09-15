'Nearly broke his arm': Parents' horror as ANOTHER park vandalised

Published: 3:30 PM September 15, 2021

The play area at Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew after the town council reopened it on Tuesday afternoon using temporary materials - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A second kid's park in the city has been vandalised by yobs.

Parents said they were worried for the safety of their children after the equipment was wrecked by the thugs over the weekend.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council had to close the Fitzmaurice Park children's play area until replacement materials were installed for the damaged equipment.

Earlier this week The Wilks Farm Drive park in Sprowston was also targeted by vandals who covered equipment in glue.

One mother, who did not want to be named, said her son "nearly broke his arm" on one piece of equipment at Fitzmaurice Park which had been snapped.

Another anonymous parent who visits the park regularly said vandalism has become a regular occurrence at the Pound Lane facility.

The play area in Fitzmaurice Park - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said: "There is little deterrent as there are no cameras so the people doing this are unlikely to be caught and face consequences."

Others also claimed the play area was "not fit for purpose" after the equipment was targeted by the thugs.

The park was closed on Monday afternoon as the council got to work to find a "safe temporary fix" as the authority waits for authentic replacement parts to arrive.

A spokeswoman for the town council said the park had fully reopened by Tuesday afternoon following the damage.

The damage to the Fitzmaurice Park play area has led those living in the town to question the provision of facilities.

The council spokeswoman reassured the public that the new dog agility course is close to being opened at Fitzmaurice Park.

A sign for Fitzmaurice Park in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Sonya Duncan

She said the course is waiting for permanent fencing to arrive, which has taken longer than expected due to a national shortage of materials.

"As soon as we have these, they can be erected and the course open," the spokeswoman said.

"The plans for a disabled swing and other play equipment in Thorpe is in the process of being costed and will be signed off by the committee in due course. However the spend has already been agreed."

An artist's impression of a swing similar to the type Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is looking to purchase and install at Sir George Morse Park - Credit: Google Maps/Submitted

The disabled swing, which cost £15,000, will be installed at Sir George Morse Park in Laundry Lane.

Town councillors agreed to the investment for the swing during a meeting in the spring.