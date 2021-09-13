Vandals smear glue over children's play park
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A kid's play park is out of use after it was targeted by yobs who covered the equipment in glue.
The Wilks Farm Drive park in Sprowston, located just off North Walsham Road, was found covered in sealant on Sunday morning after it was struck by vandals.
Those responsible also dumped litter and daubed a crass message on a penguin-shaped bin in the park.
Lauren Rayner, who lives opposite, said she picked up discarded bottles this weekend while she was running past.
Mrs Rayner, whose 14-month-old son loves using the equipment, said: "It's probably just people with nothing else to do.
"It's just annoying having to pick up the rubbish so my son does not put things in his mouth.
"It's normally something I can easily clear up myself just living across the road but I can't clean up sealant. They also left £1.90 on the floor so I will put that in a charity box."
Sprowston Town Council attended the park on Monday to clear the park and councillor Bill Couzens said the authority will hold talks with the police to see if more can be done in the area.
Mr Couzens said: "Kids do play around there a lot. It's within about 50 yards of houses so you would think if people were causing trouble, then people in the houses would be able to report it straightaway.
"Police can't be everywhere all the time and it is not a regular occurrence as far as I am aware.
"But the council will see whether more can be done in terms of patrols."
The Wilks Farm Drive park was refurbished within the last few years with new equipment including a mini assault course, swings and a climbing frame.
Sprowston district councillor Natasha Harpley said: "Sadly this is yet another age-old crime, although I think people shouldn't be too quick to jump to conclusions as to who the perpetrators are.
"I am pleased to hear the town council is cleaning it up as it does spoil the look of the park and perhaps impact people's enjoyment and confidence when using it."