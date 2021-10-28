News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Breaking

Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:00 PM October 28, 2021    Updated: 4:05 PM October 28, 2021
Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night.

Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night. - Credit: Archant

Eight men have been arrested after three people were stabbed in Norwich.

Police believe those involved are from the Greater London area and the three men who were stabbed are in a stable condition. 

Following reports that a person had been stabbed, a number of police units rushed to an address in Hemming Way just after 5pm on Wednesday. 

The East of England Ambulance Service made a further call at 5.15pm after five men, aged in their 20s and 30s, had been found on Marriott's Way, two of which had suffered stab wounds.

Police confirmed that eight men have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the three men being treated for stab wounds.

Multiple police units rushed to the scene on Hemming Way.

Multiple police units rushed to the scene on Hemming Way. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Detective Inspector Tom Smith said: “A number of police units were sent to the scenes last night and detectives as well as forensic investigators are working to establish the full circumstances leading up this incident.

“These are very nasty assaults and we understand that this may cause some concern amongst the local community.

"There will be increased police patrols in the areas and anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak with local officers.

“Although we are in the early stage of our investigation, we do believe those involved are not from Norfolk and reside in the greater London area and that this is a contained incident, with no wider threat to the public.

Most Read

  1. 1 Two men in critical condition as multiple people stabbed
  2. 2 Police swoop on Norwich address
  3. 3 Norwich cat torturer who murdered pensioner ‘planned to carry on killing’
  1. 4 Charity boss in battle with driver who keeps nicking loading space
  2. 5 Asda and Amazon urgently recall items due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Speed signs to FINALLY be installed at 'accident hotspot'
  4. 7 Suburb's shock after mugging attempt leaves teen laying on path
  5. 8 Community in shock as murder investigation launched
  6. 9 Norwich man crowned Britain's Best Young Chef
  7. 10 Tenants living in freezing, dark flats after power went out FIVE days ago

“We are keen to establish the motive behind the incident and whether these men are all known to each other.

“We are urging members of the public who may have witnessed the incidents or anyone who may have any information, to come forward and speak with officers.”

Three cordons remain in place at Hemming Way and Marriott’s Way - including a footpath leading from Hemming Way.

Anyone who has information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 332 of October 27. 

Norwich Live
Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mike Wills was the victim of an unprovoked attack in Mousehold Lane 

Cyclist punched in the face during unprovoked attack turned away by GP

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A police forensics van parked on Suffolk Square in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live

Murder investigation launched after body of man found in Norwich flat

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Claire Minter and her daughter Alice have lost over 12st combined since January 2020.

Norwich mum and daughter duo shed 12st

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Daniels Road Roundabout with Sheridan Barnes inset

Calls for lines to be repainted at 'free-for-all' city roundabout

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon