Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich

Published: 4:00 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 4:05 PM October 28, 2021

Three people were stabbed on Hemming Way in Norwich last night. - Credit: Archant

Eight men have been arrested after three people were stabbed in Norwich.

Police believe those involved are from the Greater London area and the three men who were stabbed are in a stable condition.

Following reports that a person had been stabbed, a number of police units rushed to an address in Hemming Way just after 5pm on Wednesday.

The East of England Ambulance Service made a further call at 5.15pm after five men, aged in their 20s and 30s, had been found on Marriott's Way, two of which had suffered stab wounds.

Police confirmed that eight men have been arrested in connection with the incident, including the three men being treated for stab wounds.

Multiple police units rushed to the scene on Hemming Way. - Credit: Ben Hardy

Detective Inspector Tom Smith said: “A number of police units were sent to the scenes last night and detectives as well as forensic investigators are working to establish the full circumstances leading up this incident.

“These are very nasty assaults and we understand that this may cause some concern amongst the local community.

"There will be increased police patrols in the areas and anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak with local officers.

“Although we are in the early stage of our investigation, we do believe those involved are not from Norfolk and reside in the greater London area and that this is a contained incident, with no wider threat to the public.

“We are keen to establish the motive behind the incident and whether these men are all known to each other.

“We are urging members of the public who may have witnessed the incidents or anyone who may have any information, to come forward and speak with officers.”

Three cordons remain in place at Hemming Way and Marriott’s Way - including a footpath leading from Hemming Way.

Anyone who has information should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident 332 of October 27.