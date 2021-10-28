Shock after stabbings on city estate

Published: 1:57 PM October 28, 2021

Police remain on the scene following a stabbing in Hemming Way in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after multiple stabbings, five arrests and two people were left in a critical state in hospital.

Emergency services swooped on Hemming Way, on the edge of Norwich on Wednesday evening to reports of a fight between several people in the area.

The violent scenes, which happened shortly after 5pm, saw a man in his 20s found inside a home in the estate with stab wounds, while three further men were found with similar injuries on Marriott's Way 15 minutes later.

A police seal remains in place at Hemming Way in Norwich after a stabbing - Credit: Archant

Of the people injured, two suffered serious injuries and remain in a critical condition in hospital.

Today, as police continue with investigations, neighbours have spoken of their shock after the estate became a hive of police activity throughout the evening.

A 48-year-old woman called Nikki who lives in Hemming Way and did not wish to give her second name, said the incident had resulted in a sleepless night for her.

She said: "It's normally a really quiet area. You get arguments but you get that in any residential area - but last night I was definitely tossing and turning a bit.

"I have two children with special educational needs who are nine and 11, they were very curious about what was going on so we had to go out for the evening to try and remove them from the situation.

"It is definitely shocking for something like this to happen, I've lived here 10 years and it's the first time I've been aware of something like this."

David Marsh, 68, added: "It hasn't made me feel unsafe though, these things can happen anywhere, I'm still happy to walk my dog around here."

Five men were arrested following a brawl in Hemming Way in Norwich - Credit: Archant

Chris Lane, a 29-year-old physiotherapist of nearby Bobbin Road, said: "I walked by about 15 minutes afterwards and saw all the police cars so knew something serious had happened.

"It is definitely a bit disconcerting. I've lived here for three years and nothing like this has happened before, but you do hear about things more often these days."

A police spokeswoman today confirmed that five men arrested afterwards remain in custody while the probe continues.