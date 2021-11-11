City folk fear stabbings could spell ongoing spike in crime

Police are regularly spotted in the Drayton Road area after recent stabbings in Hemming Way. Pictures inset is Darren Woodcock of Havers Tyres nearby. - Credit: Archant

City folk living on the doorstep of a crime hotspot fear a spate of stabbings may be a trend set to stay.

Cops are now a regular sight around Waterloo Park and Drayton Road after two separate stabbing incidents happened within a week of each other.

And although some people living in the area have been reassured by the presence of officers - they worry that it is a sign that crime is on the rise.

A 33-year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, said she would like to see even more police patrols.

She explained: "It would be nice to see them more. During the day it's fine but when I have to go out in the dark I feel very uneasy.

"I reckon crime is on the increase around here - particularly in the Mile Cross area and down that way."

Officers were spotted keeping watch from Drayton Road on Tuesday afternoon and were also seen patrolling Marriott's Way and Anderson's Meadow.

It has been a regular sight since the first incident which took place in Hemming Way on October 27 around 5pm.

A further attack - which police are not linking to the first - saw a man in his 20s stabbed in Marriott's Way on October 30.

Darren Woodcock, of Havers Tyres, just off Drayton Road, said he regularly notices police cars parked next to his business.

Darren Woodock, of Havers Tyres in Havers Road, located just off Drayton Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

He added: "I assume it is to do with the stabbings. I would say that was a fairly isolated incident but I am reassured to see them out."

Isaac Ngwenya, 60, who has lived in the area since 2018, said: "We've got cameras around our house so I feel fairly safe."

Isaac Ngwenya, who was out walking along Drayton Road - Credit: Ben Hardy

And a 56-year-old woman, who lives in Drayton Road and did not wish to be identified, said: "There has been more police over the last few days.

"I have lived here a very long time and you do expect some trouble living in the city.

"It is reassuring to see the police."

Multiple police units swooped on an address in Hemming Way on October 27 - Credit: Ben Hardy

Police enquiries continue following the Hemming Way stabbings.

Officers arrested eight men, aged in their 20s and 30s, including those with stab wounds.

Those with information on the Hemming Way incident can contact 101 quoting 332 of October 27, 2021.