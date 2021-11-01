Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days

A second stabbing has happened on Marriott's Way in Norwich in the space of a few days. - Credit: Archant

A second stabbing in Marriott's Way is being investigated by police.

Police are not linking the stabbings which happened on Wednesday - when five men were found on Marriott's Way, two of which with stab wounds - and the incident which happened this weekend.

On Saturday, October 30, a man in his 20s was walking along Marriott's Way, behind Barker Street, at 7.40pm when he was approached by a man and pushed to the floor.

After being found by a member of the public, the victim found a stab wound on his arm and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

However he was discharged later in the evening.

The suspect left the scene in the direction of the city centre.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances regarding the stabbing.

If anyone has any information, they should call DC Carlos D'Silva at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting investigation number 36/80809/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.