Norfolk-based handmade fragrance firm opens pop-up shop in Norwich

A Norfolk-based fragrance company has launched a new pop-up in Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

A Norfolk-based natural fragrance company has opened a new pop-up store in Norwich.

The Annex Accessories offers handmade and bespoke, vegan-friendly natural home fragrances.

It offers a range of luxury candles, reed diffusers, wax pearls, wax brittle, and wax burners.

Scents include lemongrass and ginger, ground coffee and mocha cream, and rock salt and driftwood.

The business will be in Chantry Place for the next year replacing the Norfolk Flower Room run by Lisa Angel.

In a post on Instagram, The Annex said: "We are so excited to be in this fabulous shopping centre for the next year and we can’t wait to show you all our beautiful products."

The Annex Accessories is open daily and is located on the lower ground floor next to H&M Home.

Other new arrivals to the shopping centre include Jo Jo's ice cream, Hobbs, and The Barkery.

The company offers fragrances in a range of mediums such as reed diffusers and candles - Credit: Chantry Place

Paul McCarthy, general manager of Chantry Place, added: “Chantry Place is the perfect new home for The Annex with its luxury and locally-made home fragrances strengthening our home and lifestyle offering at the Centre."



