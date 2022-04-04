Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
New dog bakery opens in Norwich serving 'doughnuts and waffles'

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:23 AM April 4, 2022
The Barkery stand in Chantry Place

The Barkery has opened on the lower ground floor of Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

A new bakery is set to get tails wagging in Norwich as its cakes are just for our four-legged friends. 

The Barkery is now serving baked goods for dogs from its stand in Chantry Place. 

On the menu are WOOFnuts, with flavours such as marshmallow or brie, and WUFFles which also come in a variety of flavours. 

The business also sells a health range including shampoo, nose and paw butter, conditioner and dog deodoriser.

The Barkery stand in Chantry Place

The Barkery will be serving a variety of dog treats. - Credit: Chantry Place

The Barkery first opened in 2019 and Norwich is its 11th location. 

The stand in Chantry Place is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 6pm and on Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

It comes as three big name fashion brands announced they would be opening in the shopping centre.

Fashion retail group TFG London is bringing Hobbs, Whistles and Phase Eight to Chantry Place and the store is due to open this month. 

