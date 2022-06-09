Ciao! Italian restaurant announces relocation of Riverside venue

Bella Italia has announced it is relocating its Riverside Leisure Centre restaurant. - Credit: Archant

A Riverside restaurant is moving up the road to a larger venue and fans of Italian food won't have to wait long to experience the new look.

Bella Italia confirmed they are moving their Riverside venue replacing Las Iguanas, which was previously in the building.

A spokesman for Bella Italia said: “We’re really excited to move into our new and improved Riverside restaurant later this summer.

"With seating across two floors, we’ll be able to serve twice as many guests as before, and they can expect a fresh new design and our customary warm welcome and friendly service.

"Our existing Riverside site is still open as usual and serving our menu of Italian classics or if people are in the city centre our restaurant in Red Lion Street, which was refurbished earlier this year, is open."

The current Bella Italia in Riverside Entertainment Centre is located opposite Frankie & Benny's.