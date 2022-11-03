How this city pub is printing faces on pints of Guinness

Kate Wolstenholme and Maya Derrick with their picture printed on a pint of Guinness at Pogue Mahons in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

With the wonders of modern technology, plenty is possible.

But how about getting your own face printed on a pint of Guinness?

That's what Pogue Mahon's Irish pub in Prince of Wales Road is doing.

It is one of just four Guinness retailers across the UK handpicked for the two-month Guinness Stoutie Tour.

The picture-perfect pint features a selfie printed on the head of the black and white stout using natural malt extract.

The Stoutie machine will be at Pogue Mahon's until November 8.

Aidan Mahon has been a publican for 25 years and established Pogue Mahons in December.

The 51-year-old Cork native said: "We were the first pub to be chosen, we're really proud.

"We probably serve the best Guinness in East Anglia - it's the closest you can get to a Guinness in Ireland I think.

"We're going to have the machine for two weeks and Guinness have promised we can have it back again for a stint after the tour, which is brilliant."

The Stoutie machine itself costs the best part of £6,000, Aidan said.

He added: "It's a barley malt print.

"The machine laser prints the design on top of the pint. If anything it adds to the flavour.

"You scan the barcode on the bar, which gives you a link to send a picture from your gallery to the Stoutie machine.

"The machine then gives you a number and adds you to the queue.

"So when you then go to the bar to buy your pint, you give the server your number and we place your pint under the machine, press your number and it laser prints your design.

"It's as simple as that. It takes ten seconds.

"Guinness drinkers appreciate that you've got to wait for the pint and appreciate the traditional three-part pour we do.

"We're so proud that we were chosen by Guinness to do this.

"For us to be a premier Irish pub in East Anglia - and in less than ten months of being open - is a huge honour.

"It's been a hard year for pubs with electricity rates rising but we're now in a really strong position.

"The cream always rises."