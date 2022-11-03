Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
How this city pub is printing faces on pints of Guinness

Maya Derrick

Published: 8:00 AM November 3, 2022
Kate Wolstenholme, left, and Maya Derrick, with their pictures printed in malt on the top of a glass

With the wonders of modern technology, plenty is possible.

But how about getting your own face printed on a pint of Guinness?

That's what Pogue Mahon's Irish pub in Prince of Wales Road is doing.

It is one of just four Guinness retailers across the UK handpicked for the two-month Guinness Stoutie Tour.

Pogues Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road.

The picture-perfect pint features a selfie printed on the head of the black and white stout using natural malt extract. 

The Stoutie machine will be at Pogue Mahon's until November 8.

Glasses of Guiness at Pogues Mahon's with pictures printed in malt on the top.

Aidan Mahon has been a publican for 25 years and established Pogue Mahons in December.

The 51-year-old Cork native said: "We were the first pub to be chosen, we're really proud.

Pogues Mahon's owner, Aidan Mahon, with a Guiness with a picture printed in malt on the top at his p

"We probably serve the best Guinness in East Anglia - it's the closest you can get to a Guinness in Ireland I think.

"We're going to have the machine for two weeks and Guinness have promised we can have it back again for a stint after the tour, which is brilliant."

Pogues Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road.

The Stoutie machine itself costs the best part of £6,000, Aidan said.

He added: "It's a barley malt print.

Aidan Mahon owner of Pogues Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road.

"The machine laser prints the design on top of the pint. If anything it adds to the flavour.

"You scan the barcode on the bar, which gives you a link to send a picture from your gallery to the Stoutie machine.

A glass of Guiness at Pogues Mahon's with a picture printed in malt on the top.

"The machine then gives you a number and adds you to the queue.

"So when you then go to the bar to buy your pint, you give the server your number and we place your pint under the machine, press your number and it laser prints your design.

The machine at Pogues Mahon's which prints pictures in malt on the top of a Guiness.

"It's as simple as that. It takes ten seconds.

"Guinness drinkers appreciate that you've got to wait for the pint and appreciate the traditional three-part pour we do.

A glass of Guiness at Pogues Mahon's with a picture printed in malt on the top.

"We're so proud that we were chosen by Guinness to do this.

"For us to be a premier Irish pub in East Anglia - and in less than ten months of being open - is a huge honour.

Owner Aidan Mahon at Pogues Mahon's.

"It's been a hard year for pubs with electricity rates rising but we're now in a really strong position.

"The cream always rises."

