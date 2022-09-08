The Irish pub transforming Prince of Wales Road into a dining destination

Video

Aidan Mahon has launched a supper club at his Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Aidan Mahon

The food normally eaten on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is kebabs or a pizza after a night out, but an Irish pub on the street is changing that.

Pogue Mahon's was opened by seasoned city publican Aidan Mahon in December last year and in April he launched a cabaret club in the basement.

The supper club runs in the upstairs Magoo's Bar and Restaurant at Pogue Mahon's. - Credit: Aidan Mahon

Following the success of its Sunday roasts he has now introduced a supper club, which runs every Wednesday to Friday from 5pm to 9.30pm and all day Saturday.

It costs £20 for two courses or £25 for three and is served in the upstairs Magoo's Bar and Restaurant, the nickname for his best friend Paul who passed away from cancer.

The pan-fried salmon main from Pogue Mahon's. - Credit: Aidan Mahon

The menu utilises local produce and the mains currently include pan-fried salmon and confit fennel and 'snorkers' and mash with different flavour sausages.

Mr Mahon said: "There is also Gem of Norwich and The Red Lion Bishopgate nearby and we are trying to lift the street and cater for a different demographic - the reaction to the supper club so far has been fantastic."

Sticky toffee pudding from Pogue Mahon's pub. - Credit: Aidan Mahon

Brunch is also served on Saturday and Sunday roasts are available from 12pm to 7pm.