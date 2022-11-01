You can now get your face printed on a pint at a Norwich pub

Aidan Mahon, owner of Irish pub Pogue Mahon's in Norwich, and a picture of his son on a pint using the Guinness machine. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Pogue Mahon's

Enjoy a cheeky pint in more ways than one as your face can now be printed on the head of a Guinness at a Norwich pub.

Pogue Mahon's Irish pub in Prince of Wales Road is one of a handful of UK locations that is part of the Guinness Stoutie Tour.

At the Irish drink brand's Guinness Storehouse tourist attraction in Dublin, visitors can order a "Stoutie".

A "Stoutie" from Pogue Mahon's with a picture of owner Aidan Mahon's son. - Credit: Pogue Mahon's

This picture-perfect pint features a selfie printed on the head of the iconic black and white stout using natural malt extract.

One of the machines is now on tour and it will be at Pogue Mahon's until Tuesday, November 8.

Customers just need to scan a barcode at the bar so they can upload their selfie and if a lucky harp appears too then their next drink is on the house.

Get a picture printed on a pint at Pogue Mahon's pub in Norwich. - Credit: Pogue Mahon's

Aidan Mahon, owner of the pub, said: "We have had the machine since last Friday and people are gobsmacked - the detail is unbelievable.

"We only opened last December so it is fantastic to be chosen and is a testament to the fact we serve the best Guinness in East Anglia."