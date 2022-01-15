Gallery
'The end of an icon' - A look back at the history of The Talk
- Credit: Archant
It once hosted The Who, Cream and The Kinks, but after 65 years Norwich nightlife staple The Talk will close its doors for good.
The venue, which has been named The Talk for the last 15 years, will close at the end of March after Covid fears and restrictions saw crowds dwindle.
But back in the 1960s and 1970s the venue was one of the city's most popular.
The club was then known as the Melody Rooms, attracting some of the biggest beat and psychedelic bands in the world before being visited by glam rock royalty Slade and Sweet in the 1970s.
Its story began in 1954, when the then Lord Mayor of Norwich, Horace Allen opened it as The Norwich Industrial Club, with more than 800 people in attendance.
Over the next 65 years the club would go on to have many names, whilst hosting cabaret, comedy and discos.
When the news of the venues closure was announced, readers reacted with sadness, with one Facebook commenter, Ann Gowen describing it as "the end of an icon".
Another Faye Starling said: "So sad that this club is closing, it's always a place I choose to go as it feels very safe, especially as it's not in the city."
While Lorraine White added: "Sad news, fond memories, aged 17 I saw Sweet there and more recently Bo Nanafana nights which were fabulous."
Take a trip back through the history of this classic Norwich club, with these nostalgic pictures.