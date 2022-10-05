Farm shop launches in NR3 plant store selling fresh fruit and veg

A plant shop on the edge of the city is hoping to grow its client base by launching a mini grocery shop in store.

Leslie Terrance, located in Magdalen Street, is popular with plant lovers as it sells all sorts of shrubbery.

And as well as launching a cafe a couple of years ago, owner Kerri Notman has now decided to sell fresh fruit and veg.

Leslie Terrance garden centre, cafe and farm shop owner, Kerri Notman, left, and shop manager, Lizzie bass. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Kerri, who founded the business nine years ago, explained: "To help people with the cost of living at the moment we've decided to sell fruit, vegetables and farm shop goods at affordable prices.

"I've seen so many plant shops starting to close down and I don't want to be one of them.

The 31-year-old, who is originally from Dereham, continued: "So I looked at ways to combat it now instead of having it become an issue later.

Kerri Notman, owner of the Leslie Terrance garden centre, cafe and farm shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"We've managed to source lots of local suppliers and also beat some of the main supermarkets in terms of prices.

"We want to offer a retail experience to the community where they can pick up their essentials.

"This will hopefully help our cash flow and encourage customers to come in for more."

Kerri has introduced "fill a bag for a fiver" which allows customers to fill a bag with as much fruit and veg as they can for five pounds.

Inside the Leslie Terrance garden centre, cafe and farm shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Starting this week the shop will also be open longer - on Thursdays and Fridays - until 9pm.

Kerri added: "We want it to be a relaxed alcohol free spot where people can hang out if they want.

"The café can be used as it would be during the day and all food and drink will be available.

"Hopefully we can get people in who may not just be looking for plants to buy and open it up to more of the community."

Inside the Leslie Terrance garden centre, cafe and farm shop. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

And the response from the shop's regulars seems to have been positive.

"I've definitely noticed an increase in people," said mum-of-one Kerri.

"We've had people come in who are pleased to see we're now offering fresh produce.

"It was all about being proactive instead of reactive to the struggles we're all under right now.

"We're just testing the waters now but hopefully we can keep it going."