Norwich plant shop launches fry-ups and they are going down a storm

Enjoy a blooming lovely full English breakfast at a Norwich plant shop, with a vegan option available too.

Leslie Terrance in Magdalen Road has just launched fry-ups and the meat version comes with mushrooms, tomatoes, beans, a hash brown, a sausage, bacon, an egg, and toast for £6.99 or you can double up for £8.99.

There are plant-based substitutes for the vegan version, which is the same price, and both use local produce.

Leslie Terrance is run by Kerri Notman, 31, and before opening at its current location in 2020 it was in Sprowston Road in Norwich and before that Wymondham.

The full English breakfast available from Leslie Terrance in Norwich. - Credit: Kerri Notman

The shop offers a range of indoor and garden plants, gifts, and crafts and the main café area is downstairs, where customers can also buy local eggs and bread.

The fry-ups follow the success of her recently-launched afternoon teas.

Other new additions include fish finger baguettes and Kinder Bueno and Biscoff cheesecakes.

A Kinder Bueno cheesecake from Leslie Terrance Plant Shop in Norwich. - Credit: Kerri Notman

She said: "We had a really simple café menu before but now there is more demand we wanted to offer something different for our customers - the fry-ups have gone down really well."