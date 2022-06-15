Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > Things to do > Food & Drink

Norwich plant shop launches fry-ups and they are going down a storm

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:03 AM June 15, 2022
Leslie Terrance Plant Shop in Norwich, run by Kerri Notman, has launched fry-ups. 

Leslie Terrance Plant Shop in Norwich, run by Kerri Notman, has launched fry-ups. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Kerri Notman

Enjoy a blooming lovely full English breakfast at a Norwich plant shop, with a vegan option available too.

Leslie Terrance in Magdalen Road has just launched fry-ups and the meat version comes with mushrooms, tomatoes, beans, a hash brown, a sausage, bacon, an egg, and toast for £6.99 or you can double up for £8.99. 

There are plant-based substitutes for the vegan version, which is the same price, and both use local produce.

Leslie Terrance is run by Kerri Notman, 31, and before opening at its current location in 2020 it was in Sprowston Road in Norwich and before that Wymondham. 

The full English breakfast available from Leslie Terrance in Norwich. 

The full English breakfast available from Leslie Terrance in Norwich. - Credit: Kerri Notman

The shop offers a range of indoor and garden plants, gifts, and crafts and the main café area is downstairs, where customers can also buy local eggs and bread. 

The fry-ups follow the success of her recently-launched afternoon teas.

Other new additions include fish finger baguettes and Kinder Bueno and Biscoff cheesecakes. 

A Kinder Bueno cheesecake from Leslie Terrance Plant Shop in Norwich. 

A Kinder Bueno cheesecake from Leslie Terrance Plant Shop in Norwich. - Credit: Kerri Notman

She said: "We had a really simple café menu before but now there is more demand we wanted to offer something different for our customers - the fry-ups have gone down really well." 

Food and Drink
Norwich News

Don't Miss

There have been issues with parking near St Clements Hill Primary Academy. Pictured inset is councillor Mike Stonard 

Headteacher admits parking wars are 'problematic' near school

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Konect Bus will now be operating a bus service running from the airport to the Norfolk and Norwich h

Norwich Live News

'Unauthorised encampment' suspends services at city airport's park and ride

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A sinkhole has opened up at the Aylsham Road traffic lights. Pictured inset is Kevin Woodcock who lives nearby 

Traffic chaos as ANOTHER sinkhole opens in major city route

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jeremy King, director, Corrie Cadwallader, director and head chef, and Jamal Utting, director and fr

Food and Drink

Trio open brunch spot in the former home of The Iron House in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon