See inside the expanding shop where not just plants are growing

Sophie Skyring

Published: 9:00 AM November 17, 2021
Kerri Notman puts her success down to the great customer service the shop offers. 

Kerri Notman puts her success down to the great customer service the shop offers. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A shop on the city's edge which has become known as a haven for plant-lovers is set to expand to meet growing demand.

Leslie Terrance, in Magdalen Street, has been growing in popularity since it opened in its new location around three weeks before the first lockdown.  

Leslie Terrance is spread across two shops and around two weeks before the second lockdown opened a café in one.

And now it is set to expand further,  by opening up its cellar to create a more chilled out environment away from the shop.  

Leslie Terrance is full of giftware and plants, suitable for all tastes. 

Leslie Terrance is full of giftware and plants, suitable for all tastes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Owner Kerri Notman said: “There is a feature in the cellar,  a spiral staircase, and there will be sofas and salt rock lamps to create a relaxing space to enjoy your food and drink.” 

She added: “Creating this extra space also means that we can fully stock the shop upstairs without having to create room for seating.”  

Kerri is hopeful that the new cellar will be open to the public next week.  

Kerri said one of the best features of the new cellar is the spiral staircase

Kerri said one of the best features of the new cellar is the spiral staircase, seen here displaying some of the many plants for sale. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Being constructed completely out of recycled materials, it continues the Leslie Terrance ethos of loving nature and being as sustainable as possible.  

This ethos spreads into the café, where staff prepare everything fresh on-site, using only local suppliers and even growing their own salad at the shop during the spring.  

The staff at Leslie Terrance are all green fingered. 

The staff at Leslie Terrance are all green fingered. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kerri puts the success of her shop down to her staff and social media.  

“We are all green-fingered, we know about our plants which means we are able to give excellent advice to our customers. 

Some of the plant pots available from the shop. 

Some of the plant pots available from the shop. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

“And Instagram has played a massive part in ensuring people all over the world are able to see us and shop from us.”  

The cafe prepares all of their treats freshly on site from local ingredients. 

The cafe prepares all of their treats freshly on site from local ingredients. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Kerri added: “When we get hold of rare or popular plants, we will propagate them so more people can have access to the plants they love for a fraction of the price.” 

The shop opens 10am until 5pm Monday to Sunday, with the café opening 9am until 4pm each day.

Kerri is also running wreath making workshops from the cellar at Leslie Terrance every Wednesday and Sunday during the lead up to Christmas.  

Kerri is hopeful that she will be able to welcome guests into the cellar as of next week. 

Kerri is hopeful that she will be able to welcome guests into the cellar as of next week. - Credit: Sonya Duncan


