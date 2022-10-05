Franchise plans for popular city chippie

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich is hoping to offer its business concept as a franchise

Have you ever dreamed of running your own fish and chip shop?

Grosvenor Fish Bar, on Norwich's Lower Goat Lane, is on the hunt for would-be franchisees.

The award-winning restaurant has been hard at work developing its concept in order to offer a franchise model for people to run their own business in towns and cities across the country.

And it has already had interest on the opposite side of the UK in Pontypridd, Wales.

Duane Dibartolomeo of Grosvenor Fish Bar

Owners Christian Motta and Duane Dibartolomeo first started looking at franchising their business before the pandemic but their attention then turned to selling the business for good after Mr Motta's mother became ill.

She subsequently recovered and plans to sell up were shelved in August 2020.

Mr Dibartolomeo said: "With everything back to some normality we have been taking steps to make the franchise idea into a reality.

"We're looking for people who would be interested in bringing our successful concept to towns and cities they live in.

"It would suit someone who is open to experimenting and trying new things while listening to what customers want."

Scaffolding has surrounded Grosvenor Fish Bar since July - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Grosvenor Fish Bar has been surrounded in scaffolding and wooden boards for the past three months due to the building needing structural repairs, which has provided an opportunity to make some changes to get the business ready for franchising.

"We've been working little by little to get everything ready" added Mr Dibartolomeo.

"We have carried out some refurbishments to make it easier to be replicated by franchises, such as new menu boards and artwork.

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Lanes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"But it also needed updating so we are looking forward to when the scaffolding is removed and people can see it looking fresher.

"After the pandemic we also had issues sourcing beef dripping, so we began exploring other oils to fry with.

"After lots of taste testing we settled on a vegetable oil and people that have tried it haven't been able to tell the difference.

"This means our chips are now vegan friendly and it also helps us be consistent and serve the same product at future franchises."