Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Franchise plans for popular city chippie

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:45 AM October 5, 2022
Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich is hoping to offer its business concept as a franchise

Have you ever dreamed of running your own fish and chip shop?

Grosvenor Fish Bar, on Norwich's Lower Goat Lane, is on the hunt for would-be franchisees. 

The award-winning restaurant has been hard at work developing its concept in order to offer a franchise model for people to run their own business in towns and cities across the country.

And it has already had interest on the opposite side of the UK in Pontypridd, Wales.

Co-owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar, Duane Dibartolomeo. Pic: Archant

Duane Dibartolomeo of Grosvenor Fish Bar

Owners Christian Motta and Duane Dibartolomeo first started looking at franchising their business before the pandemic but their attention then turned to selling the business for good after Mr Motta's mother became ill.

She subsequently recovered and plans to sell up were shelved in August 2020.

Mr Dibartolomeo said: "With everything back to some normality we have been taking steps to make the franchise idea into a reality.

"We're looking for people who would be interested in bringing our successful concept to towns and cities they live in.

"It would suit someone who is open to experimenting and trying new things while listening to what customers want."

The scaffolding up on the Grosvenor Fish Bar, and the old Birdcage building, due to Pottergate sinki

Scaffolding has surrounded Grosvenor Fish Bar since July - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Grosvenor Fish Bar has been surrounded in scaffolding and wooden boards for the past three months due to the building needing structural repairs, which has provided an opportunity to make some changes to get the business ready for franchising.

"We've been working little by little to get everything ready" added Mr Dibartolomeo.

Most Read

  1. 1 City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service
  2. 2 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
  3. 3 Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k
  1. 4 Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
  2. 5 St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops
  3. 6 'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children
  4. 7 Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses
  5. 8 Nurses 'considering leaving' jobs over parking charges
  6. 9 Money does grow on trees for seven-year-old from Costessey
  7. 10 Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich

"We have carried out some refurbishments to make it easier to be replicated by franchises, such as new menu boards and artwork.

High Sea at te Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich. Duane Dibartolomeo with the cream tea inspired fish su

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Lanes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"But it also needed updating so we are looking forward to when the scaffolding is removed and people can see it looking fresher.

"After the pandemic we also had issues sourcing beef dripping, so we began exploring other oils to fry with.

"After lots of taste testing we settled on a vegetable oil and people that have tried it haven't been able to tell the difference.

"This means our chips are now vegan friendly and it also helps us be consistent and serve the same product at future franchises."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tributes from friends and family have come in for Lewy Marshall who died August 18, aged 29

'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have set up tents in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central

Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon