Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best

A Norwich fish and chip shop loved by locals has been named one of the best in the UK.

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Lower Goat Lane is one of the 40 finalists in the takeaway category at The National Fish and Chip Awards 2023.

It is run by couple Duane Dibartolomeo and Christian Motta and there is also a spacious bunker to dine-in downstairs.

It has been serving chips for the last 95 years and nowadays also serves specials and even a high sea - its own fish version of an afternoon tea.

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich Lanes. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It is one of three chippies in Norfolk announced as a finalist, with Fishers of Hunstanton and French's Fish Shop in Wells-next-the-Sea also in the running.

The awards have been celebrating the nation's favourite dish for more than 30 years and the ceremony takes place on February 28, 2023, in London.

The finalists were chosen after a rigorous judging process, with criteria including good customer service and sustainability.