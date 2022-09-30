City fish and chip shop NOT sinking and repairs to get under way
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
A chip shop has found out it isn't sinking after owners feared it could become "the leaning fish bar" of Norwich.
For three months, Grosvenor Fish Bar in Lower Goat Lane has been propped up by scaffolding after structural issues were discovered, leading to fears the building could be affected by subsidence.
The owners were initially left in the dark as to the cause of the problem and had to wait for further investigations by structural engineers.
It has now been confirmed the business, recently named one of the best fish and chip shops in the UK, is not suffering from subsidence but there are still significant repairs needed before the scaffolding can be removed.
Duane Dibartolomeo, who runs Grosvenor Fish Bar alongside partner Christian Motta, said: "Not knowing what was going on has been quite stressful.
"We live here too so we thought, is it just going to topple over? It felt like we were living in the leaning tower of Pisa and wondered if we'd become a new tourist attraction for Norwich - the leaning fish bar.
"It turns out the work needed will be a much easier job than first thought and after meeting with the city council, we've been given the go-ahead to get it done."
The owners met with Norwich City Council on Wednesday, September 28, along with structural engineer firm Abovo, which is working on the repairs.
The go-ahead has been given by the council and repairs will begin over the next few weeks.
Barry Hipwell, director of Abovo, said: "Over the years water has run off from Lower Goat Lane which has caused the two pillars at the front door to rot through at the bottom up to six inches above floor level.
"Rainwater has also run under the paving and affected the under-croft.
"Pottergate is quite badly affected by subsidence issues but thankfully it is not a ground problem.
"Over the next few weeks, we will begin the repairs which will involve propping up the building so it doesn't fall down to then replace the rotten posts.
"The shop will only have to shut for a couple of hours at a time and we will work around them so they can stay open and we can minimise disruption to the business."