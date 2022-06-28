REVEALED: New leisure venue replacing Riverside Chinese
- Credit: Burhill Group Limited
A riverside venue will be transformed from a Chinese restaurant into an activity arena offering crazy golf, electro-darts and more.
The former Riverbank Chinese Buffet in Wherry Road closed on Thursday, June 16 after nearly two decades of business in the city.
And now a brand new indoor leisure venue offering 24 holes of crazy golf, shuffleboard, ping pong and electro-darts will be moving in.
There will also be a bar and restaurant in the venue which is anticipated to open in the winter this year.
It has not yet been confirmed if this will be a Mulligans or Bunkers brand but this is expected to be announced in due course.
The applicant behind the venture, Neil Higson of LS Leisure Parks Investments, was granted planning permission for the new venue by Norwich City Council in December.
Sophie Burke, group head of marketing at Burhill Group Limited, said “We are very excited to bring fun for all to Norwich this year.
"The team are working hard to ensure we offer a wide range of activities for all ages to enjoy.
"We’re going to have a great bar serving up cocktails and delicious food, student nights and lots of entertainment including two crazy golf courses, electro-darts, ping pong, shuffleboard, pool and more.
"Norwich is very much a city we have always wanted to be part of due to its vibrant culture and diverse, thrill-seeking population."
The company will offer corporate team building events and Christmas parties.
There are already similar facilities in Swansea, Basildon and Bournemouth.
Andy Scholey, operations and development director of Adventure Leisure Limited, at BGL, added: “This is an exciting opportunity for us to expand our leisure operations into Norwich and we look forward to playing an integral part in the community there.
"Norwich is a fantastic city and we are delighted to be able to offer some fun as well as providing job opportunities and in turn contributing a significant investment into the local economy.”
Fatso's is also searching for a new site after the Riverside venue closed to accommodate the new leisure venue.