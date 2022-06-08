'Good level of interest' from potential new tenants for empty shop

Anna Smith of Brown and Co said that the former Nanna Mexico site in White Lion Street, Norwich is an attractive venue for a new business opportunity - Credit: Archant/Brown and Co

The hunt is on to find new occupiers for a retail unit in the heart of Norwich which has been gathering dust for the best part of a year.

Nanna Mexico went into liquidation in August of last year, owing £18,000 to Norwich Consolidated Charities.

It owed a total of £415,542 to creditors and had just £59.59 in the bank when it left the White Lion venue.

The restaurant brand opened its Norwich location in June of 2016 and has sites in Cambridge.

The now empty unit at number 23 - just a stone's throw from Norwich Market and the bustle of the city centre - has remained empty since Nanna Mexico's closure.

The former Nanna Mexico unit in White Lion Street is available to buy or let - Credit: Maya Derrick

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor for Brown and Co - which is marketing the property - said that although the unit has been empty for some time it remains an attractive business opportunity with plenty of interest.

"We've had quite a few viewings but no terms have been agreed with anyone just yet," she explained.

"It's listed as being available to buy or to let, which is still very much the case.

A sign in the Nanna Mexico window - Credit: Archant

"We're not in serious talks with anyone at the moment but there has been a fairly good level of interest to utilise the unit for a variety of uses.

"This has ranged from traditional shops to more food-like uses and even leisure uses - especially with its close proximity to Castle Quarter, which has turned into more of a leisure venue.

"Anyone who moves in there has a real chance of bringing in a fruitful amount of business.

"The location has changed in retail value since it went on the market with Greggs upscaling and moving into the neighbouring old Game shop.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor at Brown & Co Norwich - Credit: OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA/Brown & CO

"From their point of view, it's a tried and tested location," she explained.

She added that the area of the city centre is on the rise: "And going towards the Back of the Inns area, there are more national retailers moving into those locations.

"Footfall has definitely increased in what were formerly the secondary retail areas in Norwich city centre."