Norfolk’s biggest Greggs approved after plan changes

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:05 AM May 11, 2022
Empty former Game store in Norwich

Greggs has has had plans approved for the former Game store in Norwich - Credit: Archant

The biggest Greggs in Norfolk could soon be selling sausage rolls after plans were approved.

The bakery chain is taking over the prominent 1,700 sq ft unit formerly occupied by Game opposite its existing shop at the main entrance to Castle Quarter in Norwich.

Its plan to convert the empty unit has now been given the go-ahead by Norwich City Council after alterations to address concerns about outside tables and chairs. 

Greggs in Norwich

The existing Greggs store opposite the planned new site in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Highways officials had issued a 'holding objection' over concerns pavement diners would obstruct the narrow Back of the Inns.

The approved plans will see pavement tables on White Lion Street but not on the Back of the Inns. 

Greggs, which has 23 shops in Norfolk, nine of which are in Norwich, has previously said it was “unable to confirm anything” at present.

The existing store on White Lion Street, which has limited seating, is likely to close.

