Nanna Mexico closes in Norwich owing £18,000 to charity

Published: 10:53 AM August 12, 2021

Mexican restaurant Nanna Mexico has closed in Norwich city centre after the company filed for liquidation.

The independent brand had sites in Norwich and Cambridge and collapsed owing £18,000 to Norwich Consolidated Charities.

The funds were for rent as the charity organisation owned the building in White Lion Street.

In total the company owes £415,542 to creditors, the largest amount of £108,625 to real estate owners Abrahams Consolidated Ltd.

A sum of £50,000 is owed to Metro Bank.

The company's - which is registered as Mannamexico Limited - statement of affairs shows that the business has less than half of what it owes in assets.

The majority of its assets are in funds in client accounts, a total of £144,000, and a further £17,648 in VAT refunds.

It has £59.59 in the bank.

Liquidators McTear, Williams & Wood were appointed in June.

Liquidator Hayley Watson said: "When we were first appointed we expected a dividend of around 7p in the pound.

"However this is subject to change.

"The business closed as a direct result of the pandemic and the fact that agreements regarding rent could not be agreed.

"When we were appointed 30 people worked for the business. However some of them have already got jobs with the director of the businesses' new venture.

"The director has purchased some of the assets from us as liquidators and intends to open a new brand in one of the former sites in Cambridge."

A sign in the restaurant's window in Norwich reads: "The landlord is now in control of these premises. For access please contact Brown & Co."

Anna Smith is a commercial surveyor for Brown & Co and said the building was a prime location for another hospitality venture, or for retail or leisure use.

She added: "I think we'll have a lot of interest in this premises because of it's prime location. It could be used for another restaurant or bar but it's easily convertible for retail use as well.

"We're also seeing a lot of demand in the leisure sector at the moment with people bringing this offering to the high street.

"The building is across two floors with a total of 1,278 square feet."