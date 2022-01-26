Former Norwich restaurant to be transformed into £1.5m food hall

The Jamie's Italian, which has been closed since 2019, is set to be the site of a new food hall. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A new food hall and shopping experience is set to open in the former Jamie's Italian site in the Royal Arcade.

The venue aims to be a premium destination where visitors will find a range of food and retail stalls spread across the two floors of the former restaurant which has been closed since 2019.

A £1.5million investment is being made to open up the space to 300 customers.

Although still in the planning stages, the vision of operations director Dan Searle, co-owner of Mysabar, is to make the space modern and vibrant while retaining the building's heritage and character.

Mr Searle said: "This is an incredibly exciting thing to be happening in the city and a great opportunity to showcase genuinely passionate independent businesses in a beautiful setting.

Dan Searle is one of the directors of Norwich's Mysabar. The directors, left to right, Chris Howard, Dan Searle and Katie Herring. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We have been inspired by the likes of the Seven Dials in London because Norwich deserves something equally exciting for food and drink lovers.

"The building itself is stunning and the plans for its transformation look incredible."

It is hoped the new venture will open in the summer of 2022 and be open six days a week, running curated programmes of food, wine, beer, and retail under one roof.

The two floors will be filled with stalls run by independent Norfolk businesses selling both street food and food based retail items.

Mr Searle added: "We're trying to create a community of businesses.

"Most of the retail will be food and drink based - we want to have a modern butcher and grocer - so there will be connectivity between the stalls.

Norwich's Royal Arcade was purchased in September, 2021. - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

"It is really about the quality and authenticity of the business.

"We have already started talking to some incredibly exciting businesses about the project and will be working hard over the coming months to put together the best possible customer experience we can."

As well as the new venue, Mysabar will continue with lots of plans for the upcoming year.

Some of the team from the outdoor Scandinavian inspired venue will be involved with the food hall project.

If you are a Norfolk based business that wants to be considered for the venue, contact Dan Searle at dan.boom.bip@gmail.com.