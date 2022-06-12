New gin emporium and rare spirits shop opens in Royal Arcade

Gallery

Guests enjoy the new gin academy opened by Gyre and Gimble in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A brand new store in the historic Royal Arcade has opened its doors for the first time much to the delight of passers-by.

Gyre and Gimble toasted the launch of its new gin academy and bottle shop as it welcomed people to enjoy a drink on Saturday night.

As well as sampling the fruity booze, guests were able to meet expert distillers and find out about what is on offer at the academy.

Owners of Gyre and Gimble Craig Allison and Rory Smith at the opening of their gin academy - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The city-founded company has been run by Craig Allison and Rory Smith since 2019 from its Charing Cross bar, distillery and gin-making workshop.

Jars of ingredients including juniper berries, rose petals and coriander seeds are on show inside the shop for the future distillers to roll up their sleeves and create their own flavours.

Customers will now be able to take part in two-and-a-half hour academy sessions.

Upon arriving visitors are met with a wall of booze from watermelon tequila to aged whiskies and more.

The opening coincided with World Gin Day which is marked on the second Saturday of June to celebrate all things gin and to bring people together globally.

Maya Derrick and Grace Coutney-Tucker enjoying a Coastal Gin and tonic at Gyre and Gimble's gin academy opening - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Bev Ballard and Mary Lowe admiring the gin stills at the Gyre and Gimble gin academy opening - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Ben Hardy, Grace Courtney-Tucker and Maya Derrick at the opening of the Gyre and Gimble gin academy in the Royal Arcade - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

