City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close
- Credit: James Randle
Scaffolding has hastily been put up around a city chippy following fears over subsidence.
Bosses at Grovesnor Fish Bar said it's "better to be safe than sorry" as investigations launch into structural issues at the site.
But famished shoppers eager to get their fix will be pleased to hear it's business as usual.
The maintenance work began at the eatery on Monday (July 4) and the following day the windows had been boarded up and scaffolding bars put in place.
Christian Motta, who runs the popular fish and chip restaurant with partner Duane Dibartolomeo, said: "The works are happening as it's better to be safe than sorry but at the moment we are not sure exactly what is happening.
"Hopefully we will know more in a week but the front is in need of an update anyway."
Mr Motta was hard at work Tuesday afternoon keeping the place clean of sawdust and debris as the engineers continued around him.
It is thought water damage has caused the wooden front pillars to rot and there are fears rain water could be running underneath the building which could cause a risk of subsidence - causing the building to sink.
Mr Dibartolomeo added: "We booked this maintenance work over lockdown but due to being backlogged they could only now come.
"Years ago the pavement was removed around the shop and it meant that since water has been washing against the building.
"The wooden door pillars at the front have become rotten due to the water damage and it could be going underneath the building causing more erosion.
"The guys have shored up the building during the exploration work and repairs and our windows are also being replaced too."
Passers-by would be forgiven for thinking the fish and chip shop was closed but the award-winning restaurant had not seen any drop in custom.
"It is business as usual here. We have our signs out the front and we've still had lots of customers come by and we haven't noticed any change in footfall" said Mr Dibartolomeo.
The couple have run Grosvenor Fish Bar since 2012.