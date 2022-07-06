Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:54 AM July 6, 2022
Scaffolding has been erected around Grosvenor Fish Bar as structural repairs begin

Scaffolding has been erected around Grosvenor Fish Bar as structural repairs begin - Credit: James Randle

Scaffolding has hastily been put up around a city chippy following fears over subsidence.

Bosses at Grovesnor Fish Bar said it's "better to be safe than sorry" as investigations launch into structural issues at the site.

But famished shoppers eager to get their fix will be pleased to hear it's business as usual.

The maintenance work began at the eatery on Monday (July 4) and the following day the windows had been boarded up and scaffolding bars put in place.

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar, which has been announced as the top

Christian Motta of Grosvenor Fish Bar - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Christian Motta, who runs the popular fish and chip restaurant with partner Duane Dibartolomeo, said: "The works are happening as it's better to be safe than sorry but at the moment we are not sure exactly what is happening.

"Hopefully we will know more in a week but the front is in need of an update anyway."

Mr Motta was hard at work Tuesday afternoon keeping the place clean of sawdust and debris as the engineers continued around him.

Most Read

  1. 1 City teen gets celebrity backing for prom dress
  2. 2 Quaint 'tucked away' house is for sale for the first time in almost 30 years
  3. 3 Pub closes for £5,000 refurb to enable it to serve drinks faster
  1. 4 City pub 'full of life again' after busy opening weekend
  2. 5 Teen slapped with six points on licence - but she can't even drive
  3. 6 Waiting game over fate of housing bid for former school playing field
  4. 7 See inside this £1.15m Bridgerton-style city centre period property
  5. 8 Class A drugs seized from three men in city woods
  6. 9 Plea to get 5ft mega bush axed from busy pavement
  7. 10 Reunion for workers from the historic city factory still going strong

It is thought water damage has caused the wooden front pillars to rot and there are fears rain water could be running underneath the building which could cause a risk of subsidence - causing the building to sink.

Duane Dibartolomeo, owner of the Grosvenor Fish Bar. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Duane Dibartolomeo of Grosvenor Fish Bar - Credit: Archant

Mr Dibartolomeo added: "We booked this maintenance work over lockdown but due to being backlogged they could only now come.

"Years ago the pavement was removed around the shop and it meant that since water has been washing against the building.

Grosvenor Fish Bar's front door's wooden pillars have become rotten at the bottom due to water damage

Grosvenor Fish Bar's front door's wooden pillars have become rotten at the bottom due to water damage - Credit: Owen Sennitt

"The wooden door pillars at the front have become rotten due to the water damage and it could be going underneath the building causing more erosion.

"The guys have shored up the building during the exploration work and repairs and our windows are also being replaced too." 

Grosvenor Fish Bar in Norwich is open as usual amid structural repairs

The chippy is open as usual despite the repairs - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Passers-by would be forgiven for thinking the fish and chip shop was closed but the award-winning restaurant had not seen any drop in custom.

"It is business as usual here. We have our signs out the front and we've still had lots of customers come by and we haven't noticed any change in footfall" said Mr Dibartolomeo.

The couple have run Grosvenor Fish Bar since 2012.



Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Red Lion in Drayton. Pictured inset is district councillor Adrian Crotch 

Changes on the way for listed pub after plans given green light

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore

GoGoDiscover

Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A sofa left on the garages next to Sandy Park in Gertrude Road 

Mystery over how grotty sofa ended up on garage roof

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Lord Mayors Procession 2022Byline: Sonya Duncan

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Lord Mayor's Procession crowd?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon