News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

What's happening with the former H Samuel city centre store?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 1:14 PM October 1, 2021   
The former H Samuel unit is up for rent for £65,000 

The former H Samuel unit is up for rent for £65,000 - Credit: Ben Hardy

An empty retail unit located in a prominent city centre street is available to rent after sitting dormant for months.

The former H Samuel store in Gentleman's Walk is currently boarded up after the jewellers closed a number of stores across the UK when Covid struck. 

But the empty shop is now available to let for £65,000 per year with agents Brown & Co. 

It is available on a new full repairing and insuring lease.

A sign announcing the closure of H Samuel which has only just been taken down

A sign announcing the closure of H Samuel which has only just been taken down - Credit: Ben Hardy

The ground floor if predominantly open plan and the lower ground floor has a further sales area, storage and kitchenette.

You may also want to watch:

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich BID, said he would welcome any interest to help put Norwich in the best place. 

He believes the recent purchase of the Royal Arcade, "substantially above its guide price" will have a positive effect on other investors nearby.

Speaking about the empty unit, Mr Gurney added: "That is in a prime retail street in the city as part of the local development plan.

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District Picture: Sonya Duncan

Stefan Gurney of Norwich BID is confident as the city continues to recover post lockdown - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

  1. 1 'We will sell everything we own' - Norwich man's £5k-a-month cancer bill
  2. 2 At last, danger bush gets the chop!
  3. 3 7 of the best Christmas markets running in Norwich in 2021
  1. 4 Couple’s despair over sinking home as insurers labelled ‘procrastinators’
  2. 5 Man wanted for attempted Norwich burglary
  3. 6 Building work to start on housing development off NDR
  4. 7 WATCH: Extraordinary queues for petrol in Norwich
  5. 8 'Totally unsatisfactory'- Anger over tree loss as roundabout approved
  6. 9 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  7. 10 Property spotlight: See inside this Norwich home with city views

"We have talked to a lot of property agents about working with landlords so it is not solely flat rates and there is an opportunity to look at profit share as well." 

Mr Gurney also highlighted Norwich is below the national level of vacancy rates.

H Samuel took a decision to close its retail stores in March 2020. The retailer continues to operate as an online business but also has an outlet in Chantry Place.

Anna Smith, commercial surveyor associate at Brown & Co, said the recent commitment of Costa to take on the former Jack Wills shop opposite Jarrold, shows the potential of the location.

She added: "The prime Norwich retail pitch has generally been considered to be Gentleman’s Walk and in particular the Rampant Horse Street end.

“The former H Samuel building is therefore perfectly positioned to benefit from increased footfall around Jarrold as well as the busy Norwich market.”

A recent sign on the unit, which has now been taken down, told H Samuel customers contact details for the Chantry Place unit as well as details for the customer service helpline. 

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Ella Jakaj, 36, who runs Ruby's stall on Norwich Market

'We are not scared': Market traders square up to coffee giant

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Ramanathan Uthayarajan, manager of the Jet garage in Rose Lane, with his new petrol customer notice 

Three cars smash into wall at petrol station as bosses take action

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Children swimming in the boating lake at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

Nostalgia | Gallery

Norwich nostalgia: Visit Eaton Park in the 1990s

Ben Craske

Author Picture Icon