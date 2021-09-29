News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Business

Buyer of £3.4m Royal Arcade is 'large national property firm'

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM September 29, 2021   
The Royal Arcade has been sold for £3.375m, inset Guy Gowing of Arnold Keys

The Royal Arcade has been sold for £3.375m, inset Guy Gowing of Arnold Keys - Credit: Archant

Norwich's £3.4m Royal Arcade shopping centre has been snapped up by a "large national property firm" - but its identity still remains a mystery. 

The landmark building, which was designed by George Skipper and opened in 1899, went under the hammer last week with a guide price of £1.25m.

But following a fierce bidding war, this figure swelled to a whopping £3.375m, meaning once the deal is completed it will be under new ownership for the first time in more than a decade.

Old School Interiors in the Royal Arcade

The Royal Arcade sold at auction for more than £3.3m - Credit: Archant

And while the identity of the buyer is yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the hopes of a local buyer were dashed by a non-Norfolk bidder.

George Goucher, of auctioneers Acuitis, said: "We were very happy with how the bidding went and it was clearly a property with a lot of interest.

"The winning bidder was a large, national property firm."

But while many of the tenants hoped the eventual buyer would be based locally, Guy Gowing, commercial partner of property company Arnold Keys, said that there were benefits to be had with a larger national owner too.

Guy Gowing, Arnolds Keys. Pic: Arnolds Keys

Guy Gowing, Arnolds Keys. Pic: Arnolds Keys - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I think if somebody is prepared to bid that far above an asking price for something they likely already have something similar and know how to manage a historic shopping arcade like that.

"I do think it was priced quite cunningly to get the interest in, but it clearly takes more than one party to drive a price up so there was definitely a lot of interest in it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five
  2. 2 Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out
  3. 3 Police called as Horsford tree-hacker strikes again
  1. 4 Norwich nostalgia: Visit Eaton Park in the 1990s
  2. 5 Winners of the Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021 announced
  3. 6 Monster rats 'the size of cats' invade city - and get in via the LOO
  4. 7 Cob yobs launch crops at homes in bizarre attack
  5. 8 Three cars smash into wall at petrol station as bosses take action
  6. 9 'Goth' mum heckled in street hits back at haters
  7. 10 Queues and pump closures continue across city

Mr Gowing added that he hoped the new owners would encourage "new and fresh faces" into the arcade to turn it into "something of a modern-day bazaar".

He said: "I think the lease terms have to be changed so it can be more 'easy in easy out' for tenants and attract that are more exciting and emerging - rather than trying to chase established brands.

"I also think it does need a bit of tender, loving care and stronger relationships being built between the new landlord and tenants - a place like that is very difficult to run from afar."

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block Norwich

Noise concerns spark more than 40 objections to new city venue bid

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew

Controversy reignited over 300 home scheme on edge of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
E10 petrol pump

Q&A: All you need to know about fuel shortages

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A tanker arrives at Esso garage in Norwich

Live

County welcomes tankers but motorists continue to queue for fuel

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon