Contemporary city bistro added to Good Food Guide
- Credit: Denise Bradley
A Norwich restaurant has been added to the prestigious Good Food Guide.
Farmyard in St Benedicts Street is run by couple Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham and opened in 2018.
The 'bistronomy'-style spot was applauded by the guide for being "happy, relaxed and light-filled" and serving "imaginative, beautifully cooked food".
The guide highlighted the chalk-stream trout, the côte de boeuf, the strawberry eclair and the cheese board.
Farmyard said of being added: "We're very pleased indeed.
"It's delightful to be next to such a brilliant array of independent Norfolk-based restaurants.
"This is a lovely nod to our very talented and passionate team who we also think deserve high praise indeed.
"Our biggest thanks to our guests for all your eating, drinking and believing."
This is not Farmyard's first accolade, having received three AA rosettes - one of only three restaurants in Norwich to have such.
Another Norwich restaurant included in this year's Good Food Guide was Brix and Bones in London Street.