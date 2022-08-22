Norwich restaurant added to Good Food Guide eight months after opening

George Wood is the head chef of Brix and Bones. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

A Norwich restaurant which opened at the start of the year is on fire in more ways than one as it has been added to The Good Food Guide.

Brix and Bones is located above Gonzo's Tea Room in London Street with both owned by brothers Brad and Mike Baxter.

It launched in January as a fire restaurant with an open kitchen, with George Wood, 35, appointed as head chef.

Brix and Bones specialises in dishes cooked over fire. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

Mr Wood, who was previously at the helm of London barbecue restaurant Temper Soho, creates seasonal dishes inspired by his travels.

Fast forward to August and it has now been added to The Good Food Guide after a visit from a secret reviewer.

The entry said that the "Norwich newcomer is a blinder" and praised its "engaging, informed team" and flavours that "roar out".

The meats in dry ageing fridges at Brix and Bones. - Credit: Chris Harvey Visuals

Mr Wood said: "There is not a restaurant like us in Norwich and we try to give a really personal experience.

"After just eight months to be in such an esteemed guide is special and is a credit to the incredible team."