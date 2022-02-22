Pooch parties to return to city with Doodle Disco

A Doodle Disco is coming to Norwich in April from the organisers of the city's first Cockapoo Café at the end of February - Credit: Raven Imagery

Following the storming success of a cockapoo cafe in a Norwich cocktail bar this weekend the organisers of the pooch parties have organised a second event.

A doodle disco has now been confirmed to come to the city in April.

More than 250 pampered pooches partied at the inaugural sold-out Revolución de Cuba cockapoo event on Sunday, with hoards of owners and dog-lovers in tow.

Organisers Pug Café confirmed that VIPs (very important pooches) will be welcomed to the event on April 3.

Organiser Anushka Fernando, and author of Happy Dog Days at the Pug Café, said: "It was such a joyful day with lots of happy customers - both dog and human.

"We’ve had so many people ask when we are returning. The great news is we’ll be back with our Doodle Disco event in April.

"This time around we are spreading the joy and inviting cavapoos - a cavalier spaniel mix -and Labradoodles - a Labrador mix - to join the fun, too."

Anushka, along with partner James Morgan explained that the events are breed-specific for the safety and wellbeing of dogs attending.

She added: "As the saying goes ‘birds of a feather flock together’ and dogs are the same, they enjoy being off lead with dogs of their fellow kind as they understand each other, their breed-specific ways and quirks.

"Poodle mixes are so popular and you get so many mixes these days, we’ve decided to keep this one to cavapoos, cockapoos and Labradoodles who have very similar temperament.

"Hopefully we will be back to offer our very special doggy experiences to other breeds too."

James said: "People were queueing and desperate to get in to our last event in Norwich, so we'll be back with another party very soon."

Tickets already on sale for the takeover - the only dedicated disco event for dogs - which involves 80 minutes of 'off lead' experience and socialising, decked out with a doggy dancefloor.

Paw-esome disco props are at hand, including doggy sofas, neon signs and backdrops.

All canine attendees can also claim a free pupuccino from Pop+Bark's mobile pupuccino bar.

Session times are 10am and 12.40pm with more being added on demand.

For tickets, visit pugcafe.com/doodle-disco-norwich-april.