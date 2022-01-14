Cockapoo Café coming to Norwich next month

Norwich's first ever Cockapoo Café is coming to Revolución de Cuba on February 20 - Credit: Raven Imagery

A pup paradise is set to open in Norwich courtesy of the city's first Cockapoo Cafe event.

Dog lovers and cockapoo owners alike are invited along to have a drink and fuss some four-legged friends.

Organisers will transform Revolución de Cuba in Queen Street on February 20 into a pet paradise with the cocktail bar stacked full of treats for both humans and their pooch pals.

Organiser of the event, Anushka Fernando, said: "We've seen a huge rise in cockapoos at all our events, and it's because they're such well-natured, happy-go-lucky and well-tempered dogs. It just works so well."

Anushka and partner James set up their events company, Pug Café, after adopting their beloved Bertie in 2017.

He was suddenly paralysed soon after and was given a second chance at life thanks to surgery under The Supervet.

The couple then made it their mission to bring him back to his spritely self through meets with other dogs.

Anushka added that cockapoos have dramatically risen in popularity across the country due to their hypoallergenic coat, good health and friendly nature.

And the event is perfect for lockdown dogs which might need a bit of extra socialisation to boost their confidence.

But of course, visitors don't need a spaniel/poodle cross to attend the event as people without pets are welcome to attend.

Anushka said: "We've done this event in London, Manchester and a few other places.

"We chose to invite cockapoos as they're just the most joyful dog breed that we have ever worked with."

Free pupuccinos from Pop + Bark will be on offer for all pooches in attendance.

The business boss added: "You get people that treat their dogs like their first-born children and you get students that are itching to be in a room full of dogs and need a bit of stress relief.

"It's mainly centred around the dog and giving them a good day out, but also the other side of it is is that we allow people who don't have their own dog to have a fun time."

Slots may open up for other breeds, such as pugs and dachshunds, if there is a demand.

To book your tickets, visit pugcafe.com.