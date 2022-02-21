Gallery
City bar sees 250 dogs take over venue
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
Dog lovers are urging venues to get up to scratch and allow four-legged friends through the door.
It came after more than 250 people and their furry friends turned out to the city's first cockapoo cafe.
A cockapoo is crossbreed bred from a cocker spaniel and a poodle.
The event in Revolución de Cuba in Queen Street, on February 20 was organised by couple James Morgan and Anushka Fernando who are behind the Pug Cafe project, where pug owners and their pets can meet up.
As well as allowing the cockapoo owners to meet with like-minded people and giving their pets the chance to socialise with other dogs, the cafe included canine treats.
Mr Morgan said: "Having a dog gives you a reason to go out for a walk.
"It could be better for dog owners in terms of being able to visit places. Dogs become a member of the family and you wouldn't leave a child at home on their own.
"People think we are crazy but what is the point of having a dog if you keep them cooped up at home?"
He added the city's first cockapoo cafe went exceptionally well and wanted to set up a cockapoo social group in Norfolk.
Liz Williamson, 56, from Attleborough, who visited with her pets Henry and Tilly, said: "Sometimes it is difficult coming to venues with a dog.
"It is nice to go somewhere dog friendly. A lot of shops are anti-dogs."
She added that having dogs helped her mental health in lockdown.
Heather Mills, 66, from Newton Flotman, south of Norwich, visited with her pet Trixi and described the cafe as "wonderful".
Mark Elvin, 63, from near Kings Lynn, who brought his puppy Trigger, who he got after Christmas, helped him see what his puppy had the potential to become.
And Karla Mace, 48, from Hethersett, was also at the event with her daughter Kaitlyn, nine, and son Charlie, 12, and their cockapoo Fudge.
The flat-coated canine was their first pet and the family got him last year to help Charlie, who has an autism spectrum disorder, cope with his anxiety.
Mrs Mace said: "Fudge helps give Charlie a focus. He has been amazing."
Fancy baking your own treats?
All dogs need a balanced diet and here is a recipe for treat peanut dog biscuits pet owners can cook at home.
(For biscuits)
300g plain wholemeal flour
1 tsp of salt
1 egg
1 stock cube
150ml of hot water
(Peanut butter icing)
120g peanut butter
2.5 tsp plain flour
1 tbsp water
Instructions:
1) Preheat oven to 170 °C (150 °C for fan assisted oven).
2) Dissolve the stock cube in hot water.
3) Add remaining ingredients.
4) Knead dough into a ball.
5) Roll dough until 1cm thick.
6) Cut into slices or bone shapes.
7) Place dough on baking paper.
8) Bake for 20-25 minutes (or until golden brown).
9) To make the peanut butter icing, warm it up in the microwave until smooth.
10) Add water and mix before adding flour and stirring well.
11) Spread over the biscuits.