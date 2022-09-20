Queues out the door at new Bread Source shop in NR3
- Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith
An independent bakery brand has launched a new store on the outskirts of the city centre.
Bread Source's latest addition at 165 Magdalen Street opened to the public at 8am on Tuesday, September 20.
In celebration of its first day the brand offered 250 doughnuts to its customers on a first come, first served basis.
Catherine Jennings, supervisor at Bread Source, said of the opening day: "It's lovely to be here on the inaugural day.
"We've had a lot of people coming in from the community as well as neighbours coming in to say hello.
"So many have come in from this area that are glad that we're open."
The new shop in Magdalen Street is the sixth counter in Bread Source's empire - with locations across the city including Norwich Market, Upper St Giles Street and Bridewell Alley, as well as a store in Market Place, Aylsham.
The newest location was announced by Bread Source in May this year.
Most Read
- 1 All the exciting changes happening at Norwich Riverside
- 2 Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000
- 3 Plea for enforcement to end 'nightmare' parking battle
- 4 Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field
- 5 City landlord shuts pub to attend Queen's funeral
- 6 Norwich fish and chip shop named one of UK's best
- 7 Craft fair cancellation leads to confusion over refund policy
- 8 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
- 9 Tickets now on sale for Norfolk's 'biggest ever' fireworks display
- 10 Brunch trader announced for Norwich's new street food hall
She added: "We hope to keep this momentum going. We'll be busy for quite I while I think."
Member of staff Sydney Burges added: "People seem to be happy that they're getting more of our shops - it's good.
"Someone came in and said that Bread Source is Norwich. We're a big part of it."
The retail manager explained how, even though expanding through a time where businesses are battling against spiralling bills, that they are committed to keeping their doors open and providing their services to the community.
"The main thing is that everyone has a job," she said.
"We can pay them so they can pay their bills. As long as we can do that, we'll always be here," she added.
The new store, next to micropub The Malt and Mardle, will open between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday through to Saturday.
As the bakery establishes itself in its new location it will introduce more lines of goods, including products from its vegan range.
Along with its new Magdalen Street store, Bread Source will continue to expand by taking over the Rectory Café at Norwich Cathedral from department store Jarrold next month.