Queues out the door at new Bread Source shop in NR3

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:30 PM September 20, 2022
The storefront of Bread Source in Magdalen Street, which opened on Tuesday, September 20

Bread Source in Magdalen Street opened on Tuesday, September 20 - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

An independent bakery brand has launched a new store on the outskirts of the city centre.

Bread Source's latest addition at 165 Magdalen Street opened to the public at 8am on Tuesday, September 20.

In celebration of its first day the brand offered 250 doughnuts to its customers on a first come, first served basis.

Bread Source's Magdalen Street store is open from Tuesday to Saturday

Bread Source's Magdalen Street store is open from Tuesday to Saturday - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

Catherine Jennings, supervisor at Bread Source, said of the opening day: "It's lovely to be here on the inaugural day.

"We've had a lot of people coming in from the community as well as neighbours coming in to say hello.

Catherine Jennings and Sydney Burges on Bread Source Magdalen Street's first day

Catherine Jennings and Sydney Burges on Bread Source Magdalen Street's first day - Credit: Maya Derrick

"So many have come in from this area that are glad that we're open."

The new shop in Magdalen Street is the sixth counter in Bread Source's empire - with locations across the city including Norwich Market, Upper St Giles Street and Bridewell Alley, as well as a store in Market Place, Aylsham.

Bread Source is giving away 250 free doughnuts to customers on its Magdalen Street store's opening day

Bread Source is giving away 250 free doughnuts to customers on its Magdalen Street store's opening day - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

The newest location was announced by Bread Source in May this year.

She added: "We hope to keep this momentum going. We'll be busy for quite I while I think."

Bread Source will expand its offering in its new store as the week goes on

Bread Source will expand its offering in its new store as the week goes on - Credit: Rosie Mills Smith

Member of staff Sydney Burges added: "People seem to be happy that they're getting more of our shops - it's good.

"Someone came in and said that Bread Source is Norwich. We're a big part of it."

Catherine Jennings serving customers at Bread Source Magdalen Street, Norwich

Catherine Jennings serving customers at Bread Source Magdalen Street, Norwich - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

The retail manager explained how, even though expanding through a time where businesses are battling against spiralling bills, that they are committed to keeping their doors open and providing their services to the community.

"The main thing is that everyone has a job," she said.

Bread Source will expand its offering at its new Magdalen Street store as its inaugural week goes on

Bread Source will expand its offering at its new Magdalen Street store as its inaugural week goes on - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

"We can pay them so they can pay their bills. As long as we can do that, we'll always be here," she added.

The new store, next to micropub The Malt and Mardle, will open between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday through to Saturday.

As the bakery establishes itself in its new location it will introduce more lines of goods, including products from its vegan range.

Bread Source Magdalen Street will be open five days a week

Bread Source Magdalen Street will be open five days a week - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith

Along with its new Magdalen Street store, Bread Source will continue to expand by taking over the Rectory Café at Norwich Cathedral from department store Jarrold next month.

Sydney Burges and Catherine Jennings at Bread Source Magdalen Street on its opening day

Sydney Burges and Catherine Jennings at Bread Source Magdalen Street on its opening day - Credit: Rosie Mills-Smith


