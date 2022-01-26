News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich's tiniest pub completes facelift

Sophie Skyring

Published: 9:10 AM January 26, 2022
Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwichs first Micro pub.

Emily Bridges, Elliot Dransfield and Johnny Durant own Norwich micro pub Malt and Mardle. - Credit: The Malt and Mardle

A teeny city boozer which closed it's doors to punters earlier this month to undergo a series of updates has reopened. 

Emily Bridges, who opened Malt and Mardle in July last year, said: "We have completed some updates that we were not able to do when we first opened."

The founders have moved lots of equipment into the cellar as part of the refurb

The founders have moved lots of equipment into the cellar as part of the refurb which has enabled them to have more light coming through their front window. - Credit: Malt and Mardle

The biggest job was to add large beer pipes from the cellar to the bar, enabling the micro pub to offer more keg beers on a permanent basis.

The refurb has also created more seating and an area around the front window has been worked on to squeeze more people in to the tiny space. 

But fans of the pub, in Magdalen Street, need not fear as Emily was determined to keep the general feel of the original.

She added: "The general look and feel of the micro pub is much the same, just with practical tweaks."

And the reopening has been received very well by the pubs regulars. 

"We have had lots of really positive comments, people really like what we have done with the space," she added.

Shelves have been installed above the bar in order to make the area more practical for the bar staff.

Shelves have been installed above the bar in order to make the area more practical for the bar staff. - Credit: Malt and Mardle

"And as expected, the window seats have been a huge hit too."

With these changes the micropub will be able to offer six beers on tap, two cask ales, and four keg beers. 

As well as this, it also has three ciders and a fridge full to the brim with different craft beer cans. 

With the refurbishment sorted the founders are now hoping to grow and increase the amount of cask beers they can offer. The aim is to be able to offer three beers that change weekly. 

And Malt and Mardle will soon to be launching a takeaway beer bag service. 

The plan is punters can pick up the cask beer of their choice and enjoy 10pc.   

The general look and feel of the pub is the same, but now the front window has been opened

The general look and feel of the pub is the same, but now the front window has been opened to let in more light and create more seating. - Credit: Malt and Mardle



