Bread Source confirms location of new store

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:38 PM May 23, 2022
The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The wide variety of breads on offer at Bread Source. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A much-loved city bakery business is expected to open another Norwich site in a matter of weeks.

Bread Source was founded in 2012 by award-winning baker Steven Winter and his wife Hannah.

Since then the brand has expanded across five sites including Norwich Market and Bridewell Alley and has now confirmed its sixth location.

The award-winning artisan bakery brand has secured a site in Magdalen Street, with another undisclosed location set to also open up later on this year.

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Sour

Owner of Bread Source, Steve Winter, and General Manager, Isabel Brentnall, outside their Bread Source store on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Finer details about the anticipated opening of the NR3 store are yet to be released, but are due to follow very soon

There is also a Bread Source unit in Market Place in Aylsham.

The news of further expansion comes after the overwhelmingly positive reaction to Bread Source's all-new vegan range, which launched in March.

Fans of the brand can also shop online with collection from Upper St Giles, Aylsham or Marriott Close.

