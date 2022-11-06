Big boost for mental health music charity as new venue owners show support

Colin Bain, chief executive and chairman of The Black Dog Music Project. Pictured inset is The Brickmakers - Credit: Denise Bradley/The Brickmakers

The new owners of a music venue have assured a mental health charity they will continue to offer crucial support for the cause.

The Black Dog Music Project provides music therapy for people suffering from a range of disabilities and mental illnesses, including Down's Syndrome, severe depression and substance addiction.

It offers an opportunity for service users to perform live at The Brickmaker's venue in Sprowston Road every three months.

And this year The Black Dog Music Project was awarded £5,000 from the profit made from the three stage Brickfest festival held on the August bank holiday weekend at The Brickmakers

After the current team of Pam South, Emma Rose and Charley South confirmed they would not be carrying on at the Sprowston music venue in February, there were some initial fears over the future of The Black Dog Music Project.

But Colin Bain, chief executive and chairman at the charity, said: "The live performances will continue under the new owners who will support us which is a big boost.

The Black Dog Music Project chairman and chief executive Colin Bain is pictured at the front - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

"It would have been rather awkward without that support as there are not many venues in Norwich which can host six bands at once.

"That would have meant we could not have opened it to the public."

Husband-and-wife Dale and Claire Brooks will be leaving The Walnut Tree Shades pub, which they have run for 12 years, to take on The Brickmakers from the start of 2023.

The Black Dog Music Project has been in partnership with The Brickmakers since 2009.

The Brickmakers current landladies Charley South, Emma Rose and Pam South with couple Claire and Dale Brooks (right) who are taking it on from January. - Credit: The Brickmakers

It enables around 40 people to learn a range of music genres in soundproof studios at Earth Studios in Sprowston's Salhouse Road.

The charity has seen more people - ranging from bank managers to school teachers - reach out for support during the Covid and cost of living crisis period.

Mr Bain said: "Most people are very shy when they first come to us so it gives them confidence to speak to others and make friends with different people.

"It's all sorts of music from heavy rock to folk songs.

"I am actually deaf and have to wear hearing aids so people always ask 'how can you run a music project?'."

Visit theblackdogmusicproject.co.uk for more information.